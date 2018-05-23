British burglar snared after hiding in French woods for five months

<p>The 51-year-old suspect never strayed far from his hunting ground in the village of Surin, located in between Angouleme and Poitiers (see map below), where he amassed a vast trove of treasures, including laptops, jewellery and pieces of silver. </p><p>Mayor of Surin, Claudie Memin, expressed the relief of her residents because even if the man wasn't obviously violent "children and the elderly were afraid", she said. </p><p>"A couple were burgled eight times, they had to install a metal gate in their kitchen. Each time he broke in when they had just stocked their fridge. He must have been spying." </p><p>He was arrested in April 2017 and charged with several burglaries and tried in January 2018 but later vanished into thin air, the local La Nouvelle Republique daily reported.</p><p>He was sentenced to 15 months in prison in his absence.</p><p>On Tuesday the French authorities, who had issued a European arrest warrant for him, finally followed a trail of broken twigs through the woods to his camouflaged tent hide-out.</p><p>There they found their man living a spartan existence, with bottled gas for cooking and a stolen battery-operated television his sole entertainment.</p><p>They also recovered 200 stolen objects. </p><p>The thief was jailed Tuesday night at Vivonne prison to serve his sentence, pending a retrial for other burglaries.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1527078930_surin;map.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 453px;" /></p>