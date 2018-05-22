OPINION: Brits in France shun expat communities but Brexit could change that
In this department is an excellent association called Entente Cordiale, of which we are members. Indeed I am on the Conseil.
It is an association with a membership amounting to 250.Of these about 40% are French and the rest are made up of British, Swedish, Dutch, South African, Canadian, Belgian and Indian.
There are several commissions within the association, including French language classes for the English speakers and English language classes for the French speakers.
We also have a full social calender of events throughout the year, where we get together and chat away to each other in Franglais.The resulting conversations can sometimes be hilarious.
But the point is that we are getting to know and integrate with the local people and become part of the community and not just ex-pats in our own little ghettos.
Perhaps if people, French and British, in other areas could form an association of this sort, they may find that they will be understood and excepted by the French.
As for British food, well we find that there is nearly always a good French alternative. Mind you I do miss British beer and Melton Mowbray pork pies.