A survey of more than 500 parents conducted by French research institute CSA Research found that the average costs for a university student in France exceed €7,000 per year.

The costs are even higher for students who choose a specialization in commerce or engineering, sometimes rising to above €10,000 per year.

One in two families is forced to make substantial sacrifices to support their children in higher education, reports French daily Le Monde – according to Céline Francois, marketing director of Crédit Cofidis, which commissioned the study.

Students who opt for universities in Paris will encounter costs one third higher than anywhere else in France, primarily because the average accommodation expenditure for Paris students is above €4,000. The average in regions outside the capital is €1,320.

Households with an average income below €4,500 are often forced to take loans to cover the costs, adds the study. More than 50 per cent of families with an income lower than €4,500 receive accommodation and hardship benefits, however, amounting to €1,736 per year.

