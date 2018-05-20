Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French police arrest 'strange' Chechen with electrical equipment

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 May 2018
03:07 CEST+02:00
terrorarrestchechen

Share this article

French police arrest 'strange' Chechen with electrical equipment
Photo: BORIS HORVAT / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 May 2018
03:07 CEST+02:00
French police arrested a man of Chechen origin on Saturday who they said was exhibiting "strange" behaviour and carrying electrical equipment that could be used to make an explosive device.
The man was detained at the main railway station in the southern city of Marseilles after a member of the public reported he was acting bizarrely.
 
Police found suspicious electrical equipment on him and the man refused to give his name.
 
"What he had on him was not an explosive device, it was not dangerous in itself, but it was electrical, electronic equipment that could be used to make an explosive device," public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux told AFP. 
 
"We do not yet know his identity but this man says he is Chechen and speaks Russian," he added.
 
The Gare Saint Charles train station in Marseille was briefly evacuated and train traffic was stopped following the arrest. 
 
France has been on high alert after a Chechen-born Frenchman stabbed a man to death last week and wounded four others in an attack in Paris that investigators believe was terror-inspired.
 
It was just the latest in a line of jihadist attacks that have killed more than 240 people in the last three years.
 
Police and prosecutors said they were interrogating the man arrested in Marseilles to ascertain whether he was planning an attack.
 
However the city's mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin issued a statement saying an attack had been "foiled" and that the suspect had "obvious terrorist intentions".
terrorarrestchechen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bon Voyage: The 10 must-visit French villages you've never heard of
  2. Swanky Paris restaurant 'refuses bookings to Arabs and sits ugly diners upstairs'
  3. Why France has become so gripped with 'Le Royal Wedding' frenzy
  4. French rail strikes latest: Train services disrupted once again on Friday
  5. 'Stop all the conspiracy theories about Hitler': French researchers confirm death
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/05
Gardener wanted
07/05
Somebody to mow our lawn with occasional gardening-or not
07/05
Web Services Development
30/04
Clara saves American
25/04
Dordogne Large 3 Bedroom House for sale Rural location
20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
View all notices
Advertisement