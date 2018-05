Where is it?

The property is located in the countryside of the department of Cher in central France.

Le Chatelet is the nearest village at just 3 km away and has all the main amenities including a supermarket, pharmacy, bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile the village of Chateaumeillant is 8 km which has all the amenities as well as a weekly market on Fridays.

Le Chatelet is 50 minutes from Chateauroux airport with twice weekly flights to the UK and elsewhere in Europe, and 90 minutes from Limoges and Clermont Ferrand airports.

Map: Google maps