It's hard to believe we're still talking about snow in the middle of May.

Nevertheless, parts of the south east have been hit by a late blast of winter with snowfall hitting the south eastern departments of Lozere and Ardeche and the south central department of Haute-Loire over the weekend and into Monday.

The three departments remained on orange alert -- the second highest warning -- for snow and ice on Monday morning, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France

The warning is expected to stay in place until Tuesday at 6 am and those in the affected areas have been warned to stay vigilant especially on the roads.

Map: Meteo France

Forecasters said it was still snowing in places above 1000-1200 metres -- an altitude at which "the formation of ice sheets is possible".

Here's a look at the spring snowfall in pictures.

Ce lundi matin, belle couche de #neige (autour de 40cm) entre #HauteLoire et #Ardèche aux #Estables à 1320m d'altitude via https://t.co/qANrqTCZKX pic.twitter.com/MVdhgBSI7d — Meteos (@Meteos_) May 14, 2018 One Twitter user wrote (see below): "The Ardeche, this (pretty) department where you come to spend a weekend and you wake up to 30 cm of snow on Sunday morning."

L'Ardèche, ce (joli) département où t'arrives en short pour y passer le week-end et tu te réveilles avec 30cm de neige le dimanche matin. pic.twitter.com/eM4tvl6pHw — Karim Boukercha (L'autre). (@Karim_Boukercha) May 13, 2018