Artist's makeover of Carcassonne's historic fortress angers locals
11 May 2018
10:38 CEST+02:00
10:38 CEST+02:00
AFP
11 May 2018
10:38 CEST+02:00
Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.
My wife and I had promised ourselves this would be the year we stopped for and looked at this beautiful city.
Not now though! We want to see the city as it is meant to be, not ruined by this vandalism.
The city officials should have this abomination removed instantly and make the artist?, pay for its removal.