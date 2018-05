Etretat

(Photo: Korbib/flickr)

How could you not love Étretat in north-western France? This tourist hotspot combines excellent sea views and unusual rock formations - all you need for a memorable sunset photo. Indeed, the area was a drawcard for Monet back in the day. Fun fact: Famed French writer Guy de Maupassant grew up in Étretat.

Rocamadour

Photo: Shutterstock

Rocamadour: Located in a gorge above a tributary of the River Dordogne, this isn't your typical sunset on the water. But who cares - it looks amazing in the late afternoon sun. Be sure to check out this area next time you're in south-western France, and don't forget to taste their one-of-a-kind goats cheese while you're there.

Carcassonne

Photo: Rob Glover/Flickr

Carcassonne, featuring its fairy-tale Unesco heritage fortified city, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the south of France and for a good reason. The cobblestone city becomes even more breathtaking as the low sun hits it from the west, with the sunshine poking through the cracks in the walls, the turrets, and the ramparts. Here's another pic below from Instagram.

Fields of Provence

Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr

Not only are the lavender fields of Provence in southern France, a stunning setting for a sunset - they're also accompanied by the most pleasant aroma of all the sunsets on this list.

Mont Saint-Michel

Photo: Chris Juden/Flickr

Mont Saint-Michel off the northern coast of France is spectacular at any time of day, but there's something even more haunting about this island commune when you see the sun behind it. And for those among you with eagle eyes, that's not a bird at the top of the picture, that's a microlight aircraft.

The banks of the River Seine in Paris

Photo: Harald Karlsen/Flickr

The River Seine in Paris. Some would argue there is nothing more romantic than a stroll along the River Seine - but they'd be wrong. The truth is there's nothing more romantic than a walk along the River Seine as the sun sets. Don't believe us? Give it a try.

Bordeaux

(Photo: Jonathan/flickr)

Bordeaux. A great city for a visit at any time of day, but particularly nice in orange. Fun fact: pictured is the Pont Jacques Chaban-Delmas, the longest vertical-lift bridge in Europe. Read a whole lot more about the city here.

Millau Viaduct

Photo: L'Pere/Flickr

The Millau viaduct over the valley of the River Tarn in southern France offers a brilliant setting for a sunset too. Fun fact: at 343 metres, it is the tallest bridge in the entire world. And it's used as a motorway, meaning if you time your travel right, you can enjoy the sunset from the comfort of your car as you're zooming along the bridge itself.

Pointe de la Parata, Corsica

The Corsican coast offers spectacular sunsets and the photo below was taken at Pointe de la Parata, looking out towards the Tour de la Parata.

#pointedelaparata#ajjacio#beach#greatview#mermediterranée#sunsetfrance#corse A post shared by Martines_pl (@martines_pl) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:08am PST

Mont Blanc

(Photo: Loic Lagarde/Flickr) (Photo: Loic Lagarde/Flickr)

On a clear day, the summit of Mont Blanc in the French Alps offers world class views... and taking in the sunset can be the perfect end to a chilly day. Photographers with less of a sense of adventure can still snap this mighty mountain with the evening sun shining onto it, as seen above.

The French Riviera

(Photo: Lo.Tangelini) (Photo: Lo.Tangelini)

The French Riviera obviously offers spectacular sea sunsets along the coast. The one above was taken at St Tropez.

The Gorges du Verdon

(Photo: Paul Bica/Flickr)

Don't ever miss the sunset if you're visiting the Gorges Du Verdon in south-eastern France. This river canyon is a real eye-opener, often ranked among the best in Europe. And at 700 metres deep, be sure to hold on tight to your camera if you're taking some sunset shots from any of the higher vantage points.

Arcachon Bay

(AFP)

The spectacular dune of Pyla that towers over Arcachon Bay on the coast of south-western France has attracted millions of tourists, many of whom get comfortable in the late afternoon and take in an unspoiled sunset or "coucher du soleil" as it's called in French. Here's another photo from the dune below.

Photo: Jean-Jacques Queyrie/Flickr

Any French harbour

(Photo: Jennifer Hughes)

Any harbour in France. This is a pic of the sun setting over Tregastel on the north coast of Brittany.

And the photo below was taken at Port de Frioul on the small island of Ratonneau, just ff the coast of Marseille.

(Photo: Jeanne Menjoulet)

And what about just any motorway in France? Driving through France at sun down, especially if you are heading west can offer you some spectacular sights as seen below.

A motorway

(Photo: Jennifer Hughes)

The Arc de Triomphe

Apparently the sun only sets right in the centre of the Arc de Triomphe twice a year and when it does, it's spectacular. So it's worth keeping an eye out for when you can.