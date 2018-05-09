After all, work cultures differ vastly from country to country. A German CV and cover letter can look very different to the French or American kinds. What might impress at an Indian job interview might not work in France. Office etiquette in Sweden is very different to in Germany.
Using The Local Jobs to seek out your next career opportunity will always be free, and you can join as a Member of The Local with prices starting from just a euro.
Here are just a few examples of our careers articles:
Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé
Where are the vacant jobs in Germany and which industries are most in demand?
The secret to landing your dream job at a Swedish tech startup
Don't miss out on these Swedish tax deductions when you declare
What you need to know about claiming unemployment benefits in France
What jobs can you do if you live in rural France?
Why become a member of The Local? Because producing this kind of journalism needs resources. Members also help shape the direction of the content we write, so if you think we should be focussing on employment topics, this is your way to have a say. For eight more excellent reasons, check out this article by our founder.
Membership of The Local allows you access to our entire European network, expanding your access to relevant information, no matter what country.
Of course, you'll find insightful, free-to-read employment content on The Local as well, including;
These companies are set to be the biggest recruiters in France in 2018
How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
10 of the coolest Swedish games developers to work for
Good luck with your job search, we hope The Local Jobs assists you in your hunt!
Sign up as a member via The Local Sweden, The Local France or The Local Germany now (you'll have access to all our sites).
Join The Local and let us guide you through your international career
After all, work cultures differ vastly from country to country. A German CV and cover letter can look very different to the French or American kinds. What might impress at an Indian job interview might not work in France. Office etiquette in Sweden is very different to in Germany.