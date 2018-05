The House that Jack Built

Controversial Danish director Lars Von Trier returns with a thriller starring Matt Dillon that’s likely to raise a few pulses.

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee tells the real life story of Ron Stallworth, an Afro-American cop who infiltrated the KKK.

Under The Silver Lake

Noir comedy directed by David Robert Mitchell and starring Andrew Garfield as an aimless young man on a surreal journey to find his bombshell neighbour who has mysteriously disappeared.

Knife + Heart (Un Couteau Dans le Coeur)

Starring Vanessa Paradis, Yann Gonzalez’s drama tells the story of a low-budget porn producer who finds herself at the heart of a murder investigation.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Terry Gilliam’s long-awaited (almost twenty years!) and loosely based depiction of Cervantes’s masterpiece stars Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver as Don Quixote and Sancho Panza.

Les Filles du Soleil (Girls of the Sun)

French director Eva Husson returns after her 2014 hit Bang Gang (une histoire d’amour modern) with the story of a female guerilla group in Kurdistan fighting to take back their homes from extremists

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Cannes often saves a spot for a big Hollywood blockbuster and this year it’s the Star Wars franchise that gets to steal the limelight, with Ron Howards’ backstory homage to Han Solo.