After years of being considered the "sick man of Europe", the French economy showed its strongest growth in years in 2017, with optimism underpinned by the pro-business agenda being implemented by the government.

The unemployment rate dropped to its lowest since 2009 last year (8.9 percent) and though the decrease has been more modest so far in 2018, new jobs continue to be created in L’Hexagone.



Proof of this are the latest findings by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), who every month interview a number of companies about their hiring intentions to foresee what they’ve dubbed the “employment climate”.

And the forecast calls for rain, in the good sense, a downpour of jobs which number more than 54,000 permanent contracts across a variety of sectors.

France did see a net increase of 268,000 jobs in 2017 according to INSEE, so there is reason to believe predictions are as bright as they seem.

Photo: AFP

French daily Le Parisien has broken down INSEE’s data into the following list of companies recruiting and the number of permanent contracts available.

Carrefour: the supermarket giant is looking to recruit 8,825 people on permanent contracts and swap 4,500 positions to alternating contracts. Everyone from bakers to butchers and fishmongers are welcome to apply for the many positions available. There are also a number of digital jobs up for grabs.

Bouygues: The industrial group, which deals largely with construction and real estate, want to sign up 6,270 new recruits on permanent contracts and 1,500 on work experience contracts. They’re looking for construction workers and technicians, engineers, media and telecoms employees and real estate agents.

Engie: The utility multinational is looking for 4,800 new employees on permanent contracts and 4,500 interns for work-study positions. They’re hiring maintenance technicians and people in business development, customer relations and digital.

LVMH: Luxury goods conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE aims to add 4,500 permanent employees to its books, in sales, creative, design and marketing positions.

Saint-Gobain: With the vast majority of its operations in sub-Saharan Africa, many of the 4,500 new permanent positions up for grabs for this industrial giant are likely to involve travel. There are also 1,200 work-study vacancies available. A producer of a variety of construction and high-performance materials, Saint-Gobain is looking to recruit workers in digital, logistics, trade and sales.

Crédit Agricole: The French bank co-op with farming ties is aiming to dig up 4,000 permanent jobs and 3,500 work-study positions. They’re hiring professionals in the field of business, consulting, IT and R+D.

Capgemini: This IT consulting multinational headquartered in Paris is offering 4000 permanent and 300 work-study positions to the best in a variety of digital positions.

Axa: The world-famous insurance multinational plans to recruit 2900 new employees on permanent CDI contracts and 700 on work experience. They’re hiring people with experience as client advisors, actuaries, underwriters and many more.

BNP Paribas: The French international banking group wants to add 3000 new recruits to its already 189,000 (2015 figures). 2000 postes en alternance, as work experience positions are called in French, are also available. Jobs in finance digital marketing, data analysis and IT make the bulk of the vacancies.

Veolia: One of France’s biggest energy giants is offering 2,500 permanent jobs and 1,500 work-study positions, in the fields of electro-technical maintenance, construction, energy and digital.

Societe Generale: The renowned bank wants 2200 more working for them and 2000 on work-study contracts. People with a background in IT, banking and investment should apply.

Airbus: Europe’s biggest aeronautical company wants 1500 new full-time employees in 2018 and 1000 others on work-study contracts. Aside from the obvious vacancies in aeronautics, they’re also looking for people with a background in digital.

Sanofi: This top pharma company is hiring for 1,000 permanent positions in R+D, industry and commercial field work, auditing, HR and management.

Air Liquide: This industrial gases supplier is offering 700 permanent jobs, including positions in engineering, finance, commercial health, digital and IT.

Schneider Electric: A global specialist in energy management, Schneider hopes to recruit 400 people for permanent positions and 500 on internships. They want professionals in R+D, industrial and corporate management, sales and project management.



