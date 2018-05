Local authorities are so fed up with the stray cats of Mont-Saint-Michel that they've announced plans to have them sterilised.

"The police and technical services are going to set traps to catch the stray cats," the maire of Mont-Saint-Michel told La Manche Libre . "They will then be taken to be sterilised, before being returned to the Mont-Saint-Michel." The decision follows a petition on change.org signed by 900 people entitled 'Let's help the stray cats on the Mont-Saint-Michel. "Many of them carry disease such as coryza. It's not very hygienic in an an area which is very touristic, like the Mont-Saint-Michel, where there are lots of restaurants," said Sylvia Rault, a local resident who started the petition.

"Tens of cats and kittens are alone, sick and eating from restaurant bins and living in basements and sewers", she added.

After discovering photos of some the stray cats posted to Facebook by tourists, Sylvia took the matter into her own hands.

"I spoke to two people who work on the island and they confirmed the cats were there," she told The Local. "People had been aware of the problem but no concrete action had ever been taken."

The Local contacted the maire's office for comment but has not yet received a response.

By Charlotte Mason