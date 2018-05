Rail timetables were disrupted across the country as a rail workers kept up the fight against the government's overhaul of the SNCF and changes to their workers' status.

One TGV out of two was scheduled to operate, which at a closer look meant three out of five trains were running on the TGV Est line, two out of every five on the TGV Atlantique line.

Meanwhile, one out of every three trains were operating on the TGV Nord services and one out of two were running on the TGV Sud-Est services.

For those planning to travel on Ouigo trains, three out of five trains were said to be circulating.

On international services, three out of five trains were running, with Eurostar and Lyria operating four out of five trains and two out of five trains, respectively.

For Thalys trains, the schedule was said to be running almost as normal for the France-Germany route, while SNCF was planning one train in three on the France-Italy route and one out of two trains on the France-Spain route.

SNCF has also said that regional services were be disrupted and advises rail users to consult the website to check how the industrial action is affecting their area.

On Intercite services, most areas saw one out of three trains running except the Bordeaux-Marseille line where just one in six were operating.

For commuters travelling in and around Paris, SNCF planned to run every other train on RER A and RER B. But on RER B, which serves both Paris airports, users had to change at Gare du Nord.

On the RER D, where two trains out of five were circulating, the connection at Châtelet and Gare de Lyon was also suspended.

Thursday marks the seventh two-day rolling strike by rail workers and the 13th day of action overall.