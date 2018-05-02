The 43 maps you need to understand Provence and the French Riviera

<p>It's the south-east of France, where you can sail in summer and ski in winter, follow in Napoléon's footsteps or see where Van Gogh lived and worked.</p><p>Take a look at 44 maps that paint a picture of the region. </p><p>Here is what's known as <strong>the Greater South-East</strong>, comprising all of France's Mediterranean coastline plus the French Alps. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/3f/France_relief_location_map_South_East_highlighted-fr.png/799px-France_relief_location_map_South_East_highlighted-fr.png" style="width: 640px; height: 615px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Pethrus" title="User:Pethrus">Pethrus</a> - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9741873">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>Since <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160628/new-map-of-france-finalized-as-regions-settle-on-names" target="_blank">France redrew the map in 2016</a>, the south-east is divided into <strong>two main administrative regions</strong>, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (PACA), which this article is concentrating on.</p><p style="font-size: 16px; caret-color: rgb(33, 33, 33); color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;"><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/3c/D%C3%A9partements%2Br%C3%A9gions_(France)-2016.svg/641px-D%C3%A9partements%2Br%C3%A9gions_(France)-2016.svg.png" style="max-width: 640px; width: 640px;" /><i style="font-size: 10px;">By <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Bayo" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" title="User:Bayo">Bayo</a><a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Historicair" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" title="User:Historicair">Historicair</a> - <a href="http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" title="Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication">CC0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46573299" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Wikimedia</a></i></p><p>Here are <strong>the main geographical features of</strong> <strong>Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur</strong>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524759213_Screen Shot 2018-04-26 at 18.12.16.png" style="width: 640px; height: 601px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://www.larousse.fr/encyclopedie/region-france/Provence-Alpes-Côte_dAzur/139715" target="_blank">Encyclopédie Larousse</a></i></span></p><p>Now for some history. Here's <strong>how the south-east looked before the Roman invasion</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524754244_Screen Shot 2018-04-26 at 16.49.47.png" style="text-align: center; width: 540px; height: 489px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Feitscherg - <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42753">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>And here's <strong>what the Romans turned it into</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524754437_Screen Shot 2018-04-26 at 16.53.13.png" style="width: 640px; height: 535px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://www.cartesfrance.fr/histoire/cartes-gaule-romaine/carte-gaule-romaine.html" target="_blank">CartesFrance.fr</a></i></span></p><p>Here's <strong>how Dutch merchants mapped Provence in 1628</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/3d/Provence_1628l.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 453px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Michel Royon - public domain, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Provence_1628l.jpg" target="_blank">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>And here are the <strong>divisions drawn up at the time of the French Revolution</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524754809_Screen Shot 2018-04-26 at 16.58.38.png" style="text-align: center; width: 455px; height: 555px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://www.cartesfrance.fr/histoire/cartes-france-revolution/carte-france-revolution.html" target="_blank">CartesFrance.fr</a></i></span></p><p style="text-align: center;"> </p><p>Provence </p><p>The south east of France is obviously full of historic sites, some of which have been made Unesco World Heritage sites (see map below). </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1525271024_unesco.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 395px;" /></p><p>1. <a href="http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1426" style="font-size: 11.68px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; color: rgb(45, 100, 158); text-decoration-line: none; font-weight: inherit;">Decorated Cave of Pont d’Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet-Pont d’Arc, Ardèche</a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11.68px;"> (2014)</span></p><p>2. <a href="http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/163" style="font-size: 11.68px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; color: rgb(45, 100, 158); text-decoration-line: none; font-weight: inherit;">Roman Theatre and its Surroundings and the "Triumphal Arch" of Orange</a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11.68px;"> (1981)</span></p><p>3. <a href="http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/344" style="font-size: 11.68px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; color: rgb(45, 100, 158); text-decoration-line: none; font-weight: inherit;">Pont du Gard (Roman Aqueduct)</a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11.68px;"> (1985)</span></p><p>4. <a href="http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/228" style="font-weight: inherit; font-size: 11.68px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; color: rgb(45, 100, 158); text-decoration-line: none;">Historic Centre of Avignon: Papal Palace, Episcopal Ensemble and Avignon Bridge</a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11.68px;"> (1995)</span></p><p>5. <a href="http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/164" style="font-size: 11.68px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; color: rgb(45, 100, 158); text-decoration-line: none; font-weight: inherit;">Arles, Roman and Romanesque Monuments</a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11.68px;"> (1981)</span></p><p>But one of the main attractions of the area is the French Riviera or the Côte d'Azur as it is known in French. The map below shows the main towns and coastal resorts along the stretch of coast that runs from Toulon in the west to Menton in the east.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1525272145_Cotedazur.map.png" style="width: 640px; height: 398px;" /></p><p>And of course people come to the Côte d'Azur for the beaches. This map from<a href="http://www.plages.tv/liste/plages-alpes-maritimes"> Plages TV</a> shows where "the most beautiful beaches of the French Riviera" are. It also shows which ones are sandy and which ones are pebble beaches.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1525272212_map-beautiful-beaches-french-riviera.plags.TV.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 336px;" /></p><p><a href="http://www.plages.tv/gallery/cms/images/map-dog-friendly-beaches-paca-france.jpg">And this map from Plages TV</a> might be helpful for dog owners as it shows where the "dog-friendly" beaches are along the Riviera.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1525272524_map-dog-friendly-beaches-paca-france.plages.TV.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 248px;" /></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20140408/riviera-earthquake-should-be-warning-to-france">South Eastern France is regularly hit by small earthquakes</a> but experts believe a big one could strike the region. The map below of the seismic zones in France shows why. The south east of the country is at the greatest risk.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1525273586_earthquake zone. france.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 476px;" /></p><p> </p><p>On to what you need to know today. Here's how to get in, out and around: first, by <strong>motorway</strong>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524752645_Screen Shot 2018-04-26 at 16.21.10.png" style="width: 640px; height: 583px;" /><i>See <a href="https://www.viamichelin.fr/web/Cartes-plans/Carte_plan-Marseille-13000-Bouches_du_Rhone-France" target="_blank">ViaMichelin.fr</a> for an interactive version.</i></p><p>These are the region's high-speed <strong>rail connections with Paris</strong>, where you'll arrive at Gare de Lyon.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524834916_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 15.13.55.png" style="text-align: center; width: 521px; height: 673px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>See more detail on <a href="https://be.oui.sncf/en/TGV" target="_blank">Oui.sncf</a> </i></p><p> </p><p>And the <strong>rail routes in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524833904_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 14.57.49.png" style="width: 640px; height: 488px;" /><i>See more detail on <a href="https://www.ter.sncf.com/paca/gares/services/carte-reseau" target="_blank">SNCF.com</a></i></p><p>Don't forget you can also take the train all the way to the UK. Here are <strong>Eurostar's international connections to the south-east</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524835542_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 15.25.05.png" style="text-align: center; width: 587px; height: 675px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>Find an interactive version on <a href="https://www.eurostar.com/rw-en/destinations" target="_blank">Eurostar.com</a></i></p><p>You also have the Med on your doorstop. Here's <strong>where you can take a ferry</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.freewheelingfrance.com/images for stories/ferries-south-of-france.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 500px; height: 398px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>By Anita Razak, <a href="https://www.freewheelingfrance.com/planning-a-trip/ferries-to-france.html" target="_blank">FreewheelingFrance.com</a></i></p><p>Here are the <strong>closest airports</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524842111_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 17.14.33.png" style="width: 630px; height: 448px;" /><i>See <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1DF6XTdkoXob6MNcC8mmaGAzr0X0&hl=en&ll=44.7911858792638%2C0.9173372265624948&z=7" target="_blank">Google Maps </a>for an interactive version.</i></p><p>And just in case, here are <strong>all the helipads on the ritzy Côte d'Azur</strong>. Because it's the kind of place where people use them.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.privatefly.com/export/PrivateFly/.content/images/inspiration/cote_dazur_helipads.gif" style="text-align: center; width: 535px; height: 435px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>By <a href="https://www.privatefly.com/inspirational-jet-flights/cote-d-azur.html" target="_blank">PrivateFly.com</a></i></p><p>If you're sticking around, here's a map of the <strong>main cycle paths</strong>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524837622_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 15.58.54.png" style="text-align: center; width: 598px; height: 570px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>By Adrien Caillot/AF3V - click <a href="http://umap.openstreetmap.fr/fr/map/carte-des-veloroutes-et-voies-vertes-de-france_45562#7/44.801/3.541" target="_blank">here</a> for an interactive version</i></p><p>Fancy following in an emperor's footsteps? Here's the <strong>route through the south-east taken by Napoléon Bonaparte</strong> on his return from exile in Elba. Gilded imperial eagles still mark the way today.</p><p> </p><p><img alt="" src="http://lovemytrips.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/routedenapoleon.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 576px;" /><i>Find more information, including suggested itineraries, on the Provence-Alpes-Côtes d'Azur tourist board's <a href="http://tourismepaca.fr/itineraire-15-route-napoleon-panache-virages-serres/" target="_blank">website</a>.</i></p><p>If you're thinking of staying for good, here's where you find the highest and lowest <strong>population density</strong> (red: highest, yellow: lowest). </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524842423_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 17.18.01.png" style="text-align: center; width: 410px; height: 433px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i style="caret-color: rgb(33, 33, 33); color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10px;">By INSEE - <a href="http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" title="Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication">CC0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37293730" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Wikimedia</a></i></p><p>These are the <strong>average hourly wages</strong>: Aix-en-Provence has the highest rate.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524850177_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 19.24.30.png" style="text-align: center; width: 567px; height: 497px;" /></p><p>Here's <strong>how the region voted in the last presidential election</strong>.</p><p>As you can see, the south-east is one of the few parts of France where voters preferred far-right Marine Le Pen (dark blue) to Emmanuel Macron (purple) in the second round: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170425/who-are-the-eight-million-voters-expected-to-back-le-pen" target="_blank">Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur is the Front Nationale's traditional heartland</a>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1525102237_Screen Shot 2018-04-30 at 17.29.20.png" style="width: 640px; height: 494px;" /><i>See more detail on <a href="https://france-decouverte.geoclip.fr/#bbox=-896636,6631279,2160211,1423064&c=indicator&i=xd_pres2017_t2.nuance_tete_t2&view=map12" target="_blank">France-Decouverte</a>.</i></p><p>Here's <strong>how much a property in each region will cost you </strong>per square metre, on average: Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur is one of the priciest in France, but you might find a bargain in Auvergne.</p><p>Click through to <a href="http://www.lacoteimmo.com/prix-de-l-immo/vente/pays/france.htm#/" target="_blank">the interactive version</a> to compare rental properties, too. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524842933_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 17.24.27.png" style="text-align: center; width: 544px; height: 519px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="http://www.lacoteimmo.com/prix-de-l-immo/vente/pays/france.htm#/" target="_blank">LaCoteImmo</a></i></span></p><p>And here's where you might have some luck finding a place: the <strong>percentage of total housing that lies empty</strong> (the darker, the higher).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524843647_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 17.39.42.png" style="text-align: center; width: 552px; height: 500px;" /></p><p>And these are the <strong>areas where you're most likely to find houses</strong>, as opposed to apartments. Darker areas have a higher percentage of houses among their total properties.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524843961_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 17.42.17.png" style="text-align: center; width: 566px; height: 498px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>See <a href="https://www.statistiques-locales.insee.fr/" target="_blank">INSEE's website</a> for even more data maps.</i></p><p>Hoping for English-speaking neighbours? Here's the <strong>number of Brits that live in each department</strong>. (For a nationwide view, read <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/where-exactly-do-all-the-brits-live-in-france" target="_blank">our department-by-department breakdown of where all the Brits in France live</a>.)</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1485168767_southeast.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 535px; height: 680px;" /></p><p>In fact, the south-east has some of France's highest <strong>concentrations of foreigners</strong> of all nationalities, especially in Marseille, along the Riviera and in Lyon. The map below map shows what percentage of the total population foreigners make up.</p><p>The Local's research shows the south-east is especially <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/where-americans-live-in-france" target="_blank">popular with Americans</a> and <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180417/where-are-all-the-canadians-in-france" target="_blank">Canadians</a>, and has one of the largest <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/where-are-all-the-indians-in-france" target="_blank">Indian communities</a> outside Paris. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.insee.fr/fr/statistiques/graphique/2121524/figure3.png" style="text-align: center; width: 564px; height: 534px;" /></p><p>If you want to fit in with your French neighbours, you'll have to master the local language. In addition to standard French, here are the <strong>dialects you might hear spoken in and around the south-east</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524753176_Screen Shot 2018-04-26 at 16.31.00.png" style="width: 640px; height: 485px;" /><i style="caret-color: rgb(33, 33, 33); color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10px; text-align: center;">By <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Langues_de_la_France1.gif" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" title="File:Langues de la France1.gif">Langues_de_la_France1</a> - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9499467" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Wikimedia</a></i></p><p>And here's a closer look at <strong>regional variations of the Provençal dialect</strong>. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ec/Langue_provençale.png" style="text-align: center; width: 572px; height: 511px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Aavitus" title="User:Aavitus">Aavitus</a> - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49219053">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p> </p><p>Then there's certain words that you'll only hear in the south east like "dégun". It means "no one", and you'll only hear it mostly around Marseille.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://i2.wp.com/francaisdenosregions.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/6_degun.png?resize=664%2C667&ssl=1" style="width: 640px; height: 643px;" /></p><p> </p><p>On to the crucial stuff: food. Here are the <strong>traditional specialities of the south-east</strong>. (See also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171018/france-cuisine-gastronomy-the-ultimate-guide-to-regional-french-foods" target="_blank">The Local's food map of the whole of France</a>.)</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524847546_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 18.43.34.png" style="width: 640px; height: 507px;" /></p><p><i>Carte gastronomique de la France via BnF - click <a href="http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b52504043q/f1.item.zoom" target="_blank">here</a> to zoom in.</i></p><p>Let's focus on the all-important <strong>cheese</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524847810_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 18.48.55.png" style="text-align: center; width: 491px; height: 402px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i style="caret-color: rgb(33, 33, 33); color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10px;">Via <a href="https://gastronomierestauration.blogspot.it/2016/11/carte-de-france-des-fromages-aop.html" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);" target="_blank">Autour de la Gastronomie</a></i></p><p>Of course you'll be accompanying your meal with something to drink. Here are the <strong>wines of Provence</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="http://winefolly.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/provence-wine-region4.png" style="width: 640px; height: 407px;" /><i>See more detail on <a href="http://winefolly.com/review/provence-wine-region-guide-with-maps/" target="_blank">WineFolly.com</a></i></p><p>Wine isn't the only tipple on offer (Pastis, anyone?). Here are <strong>the other liquid specialities of the south-east </strong>(for more detail, see <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170414/is-this-the-most-important-map-of-france-ever-made" target="_blank">The Local's ultimate booze map of France</a>).</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1492176934_booze.map.south.east..TheLocal.RoseTrigg.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 395px; height: 437px;" /></p><p>Provence is famous for a more fragrant export too: here's <strong>where you'll find lavender blooming and when</strong>. </p><p><img alt="" src="http://www.moveyouralps.com/uploads/Images-2014/RLL/Images/carte-floraison-de-lavande-provence.png" style="width: 640px; height: 491px;" /><i>Find a bunch of suggested routes through lavender country on <a href="http://www.moveyouralps.com/en/routes-de-la-lavande/the-routes" target="_blank">MoveYourAlps.com</a>.</i></p><p>No wonder the flowers smell sweeter in the south-east: this map shows its <strong>hours of sun per year</strong>. It's clear the region hit the jackpot. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1485186500_annual-sun-hours-france.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 556px; height: 546px;" /></p><p>Looking for somewhere to cool off? These are the pristine <strong>swimming spots</strong> certified with the Pavillon Bleu standard of cleaniness.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524851596_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 19.39.21.png" style="text-align: center; width: 500px; height: 453px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>Click <a href="http://www.pavillonbleu.org/palmares-2017/carte-communes-laureates-2017.html" target="_blank">here</a> for an interactive version.</i></p><p>And here are the south-east's many regional (green) and national (red) <strong>nature reserves</strong>, not least the spectacular Camargue. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524852183_Screen Shot 2018-04-27 at 20.01.31.png" style="text-align: center; width: 379px; height: 377px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i>Via Canalmonde - click <a href="http://www.canalmonde.fr/r-annuaire-tourisme/france/parcs-nationaux-regionaux/pnr.php" target="_blank">here</a> for an interactive version.</i></p><p>Maybe some like it cool. The south-east is great fun in winter, too: here are your main<strong> skiing options in the Alps</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="http://www.skimap.info/europe/france/french_alps/ski_map_french_alps.gif" style="text-align: center; width: 440px; height: 500px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:12px;"><i>By <a href="http://www.skimap.info/europe/france/french_alps/" target="_blank">SkiMap.info</a></i></span></p><p>If culture is more your thing, here's an artistic map of <strong>where Vincent Van Gogh lived and painted in the south </strong>– including the asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence where he spent his final year.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://janetomlinson.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Vincent-Map-France-South.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 403px;" /><i>Original artwork by Jane Tomlinson. See the complete version <a href="https://janetomlinson.com/map-of-vincent-van-gogh/" target="_blank">here</a>. </i></p><p>Finally, here's how to think like a local: <strong>the map of France as seen by natives of Marseille</strong> – which, just remember, is the one true capital. </p><p><img alt="" src="http://www.cartesfrance.fr/cartes/insolite/carte-de-france-vue-par-les-marseillais.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 607px;" /><i>By <a href="http://www.cartesfrance.fr/insolite/cartes-france-vue-par/carte-france-vue-par-marseillais.html" target="_blank">CartesFrance.fr</a></i></p>