Unsurprisingly the comment has attracted some attention...and giggles.

And unfortunately for the French President, who is currently visiting Australia, it was said in front of a crowd of reporters as he thanked the prime minister for his hospitality.

"I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife," he said (see video below).

The Australian PM might have taken it in his stride but unsurprisingly the internet immediately sprang into action, with many reacting with amusement, while others were confused about his odd choice of words.

But why did a man who speaks fluent English and is an extremely gifted linguist use the word 'delicious'?

While in English the word is generally used to describe food and can have sexual connotations, in French, while it is also used to describe food, it can mean 'delightful'.

Macron seems unaware that you can't really use the word "delicious" in English exactly the same way as "délicieuse" in French.

Quite obviously, he only meant that her hospitality was very pleasant.

Oh well, at least that gives us something to smile about...☺️ https://t.co/fV2IgeH8s2 — Lermont (@Lermont) May 2, 2018

Unfortunately for Macron not everyone in the English-speaking world knows this...hence the raised eyebrows. And no doubt anyone who has struggled with the mammoth task of learning a foreign language will no doubt sympathise with the French leader over the problem of those pesky false friends In spite of the confusion over his choice of word, it doesn't seem likely that this was a case of Macron taking a leaf out of Donald Trump's book. During his trip to France in July 2017, the US president famously made inappropriate comments to Brigitte Macron about her body. "You're in such good shape," the US leader said gesturing towards the French first lady. He then repeated the comment to Macron himself saying "she's in such good shape" before saying the word "beautiful".

READ ALSO: