Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Air France strike: Airline cancels 15 percent of flights on Thursday

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 May 2018
15:31 CEST+02:00
air francestrike

Share this article

Air France strike: Airline cancels 15 percent of flights on Thursday
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 May 2018
15:31 CEST+02:00
Air France has been forced to cancel 15 percent of its flights on Thursday due to the ongoing staff strikes over a pay dispute.
Travellers in France may be facing some more travel headaches on Thursday. 
 
Air France said on Wednesday that 85 percent of its flights will be operating, including 78 percent of long-haul flights, more than 80 percent of its flights to and from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and nearly 90 percent of its short-haul flights. 
 
Air France has not ruled out disturbances and delays during the day and has advised customers to check the information on operated flights 24 hours before departure on its website.
 
On Thursday -- the 12th day of industrial action in the ongoing pay dispute -- the rate of strikers is estimated at 18.8 percent for pilots, 18 percent for cabin crew and 10 percent of ground staff. 
 
And while the cancellations might sound bad -- especially if you're planning to fly -- the situation is looking a lot better than on recent strike days when the airline was forced to cancel around a quarter of its flights
 
Staff and management at the French carrier have been locked in a dispute over pay since February.
   
Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that have returned the carrier to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.
 
Management says it cannot afford their demands of a 5.1 percent increase this year, saying it would undo the benefits of the restructuring efforts.
 
Company heads are currently trying to put an end to the dispute by launching an internal consultation with employees, asking them directly whether they would be willing to accept the deal proposed on April 16th which was rejected by unions. 
 
On 20th April, CEO of the company, Jean-Marc Janaillac put his resignation in the balance, saying he would quit his job if his employees voted against the offer.
 
The results of this consultation are expected on Thursday evening.
 
READ ALSO:

UPDATED calendar: When to avoid train and plane travel in France this springPhoto: AFP

 
 
air francestrike
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What changes about life in France from May 2018
  2. Who were the black-clad rioters in Paris and how can France stop them?
  3. Snow in France and it's almost May? Mais oui, in Normandy!
  4. Sun, sea and lavender: People in south of France 'happier' than rest of country
  5. Macron arrives on rare French presidential visit to Australia
Advertisement

Noticeboard

30/04
Clara saves American
25/04
Dordogne Large 3 Bedroom House for sale Rural location
20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
View all notices
Advertisement