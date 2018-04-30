Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sun, sea and lavender: People in south of France 'happier' than rest of country

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 April 2018
10:32 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Sun, sea and lavender: People in south of France 'happier' than rest of country
Photo: elenathewise//Depositphotos
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 April 2018
10:32 CEST+02:00
It's official: People living in the southern region of PACA, also known as Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, are happier than people living in the rest of France, according to the results of a new survey.
It turns out the rumours are true -- people living in the area of France which includes the lavender fields of Provence, rolling vineyards and the French Riviera are happier than the rest of the country. 
 
At least that's according to one survey. 
 
The study, conducted by French pollsters Ifop and published in Le Parisien weekend magazine after the idea was suggested by the president of the regional council Renaud Muselier, revealed that 87 percent of people in PACA are "quite" or "very" happy to be living there. 
 
That's 22 points above people in the rest of France. 
 
And while the sunny weather is no doubt a contributing factor, Muselier was keen to point out that "it's not only that". 
 
Photo: AFP
 
"The survey shows that in PACA the population is more satisfied than the rest of the French with the number of shops, proximity to services, access to public transport and healthcare," he told Le Parisien. 
 
But it wasn't all good news for the region. 
 
While the study revealed that the region's inhabitants are 79 percent "mostly satisfied" with the number of shops and local services, health services (75 percent), cinemas and museums (71 percent) and the air they breathe (64 percent), it also highlighted some of its problem areas. 
 
For example, 67 percent of those surveyed blasted the high cost of housing, 57 percent complained about traffic conditions, and 69 percent said that employment was an issue. 
 
To improve "the level of well-being", 90 percent of people said they would need a "better income" and 81 percent would like more free time and a cleaner sea would also be necessary. 
 
The survey was carried out by telephone, from March 8th to 10th and covered a sample of 1,004 people aged 18 and over.
 
READ ALSO:
  • France rises in happiness rankings but lags behind UK, US and United Arab Emirates

France rises in happiness rankings but lags behind UK, US and United Arab Emirates

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What changes about life in France from May 2018
  2. Scandal-hit Frenchman 'groped Sweden's Crown Princess'
  3. Snow in France and it's almost May? Mais oui, in Normandy!
  4. Sun, sea and lavender: People in south of France 'happier' than rest of country
  5. Has France stopped turning a blind eye to Africa graft?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

30/04
Clara saves American
25/04
Dordogne Large 3 Bedroom House for sale Rural location
20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
View all notices
Advertisement