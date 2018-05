Half a century on, the May 1968 demonstrations that brought millions of idealistic students and striking workers to the streets remain a watershed moment in France's cultural history.

Sexual liberation, artistic creativity and anti-capitalism were the order of the day. For those who were there, it was an unforgettable time.

Here are 11 posters that sum up the mood of the time.

Photo: AFP

A provocative poster, saying, "Our only hope: De Gaulle" with Charles De Gaulle's name replacing Hitler's. De Gaulle wasn't President of France at the time.

Photo: AFP

"Essential revolution"

Photo: AFP

A poster reading, "Be young and shut up".

Photo: AFP

"When parents vote, children suffer"

Photo: AFP

"We are all Jewish and German" says this poster, depicting French and German former student leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit. The slogan refers to the attacks made on Cohn-Bendit for his German and Jewish roots.

Photo: AFP

"Bourgeois, you didn't understand anything"

Photo: AFP

"Beauty is in the street"

Photo: AFP

A poster reading "Yes to Barbouze (French slang for 'spook'), yes to sex parties, yes to Pompidouze (a play on words referring to former French Prime minister and President George Pompidou)".

Photo: AFP

"Winter will be rigorous"

Photo: AFP

"Beaux Arts Academy is closed but revolutionary art is born"

Photo: AFP

"Don't be sheep"

All ten posters are part of the Laurent Storch collection which recently went on display in Paris.