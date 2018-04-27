Bodies of two missing skiers found in French Alps

<div>The skiers had gone missing during an avalanche in Arêches-Beaufort in the Savoie department of the French Alps on March 4th. </div><div>Their corpses were found on Thursday at 10am during a reconnaissance mission led by French security police, the CRS and a dozen members of the local ski patrol.</div><div>The two skiers from Normandy, aged 47 and 49, had disappeared after the avalanche in the area of Planay area of Savoie.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524815179_MapSki.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 494px;" /></div><div><i>Google maps</i></div><div>Their discovery was made possible due to "clues left on the surface [of the snow] as it melted," Cyril Anceau, chief of the CRS division leading the mission <a href="http://www.bfmtv.com/societe/savoie-les-corps-des-deux-skieurs-emportes-par-une-avalanche-retrouves-1430487.html" target="_blank">told BFM TV</a>. </div><div>Both bodies were then helicoptered to the local funeral home.</div><div><div>There were several deadly avalanches in France this past winter. In February a father and daughter <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180219/father-and-daughter-11-killed-by-french-alps-avalanche" target="_blank">were swept to the deaths whilst skiing on a closed piste near Val d'Isere</a>.</div><div>That tragedy came just days after three skiers were killed by an avalanche in the Pyrenees.</div></div>