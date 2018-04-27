Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bodies of two missing skiers found in French Alps

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 April 2018
09:36 CEST+02:00
french alps

Share this article

Bodies of two missing skiers found in French Alps
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 April 2018
09:36 CEST+02:00
The bodies of two skiers who had disappeared during an avalanche in the French Alps on March 4th have been found.
The skiers had gone missing during an avalanche in Arêches-Beaufort in the Savoie department of the French Alps on March 4th.  
 
Their corpses were found on Thursday at 10am during a reconnaissance mission led by French security police, the CRS and a dozen members of the local ski patrol.
 
The two skiers from Normandy, aged 47 and 49, had disappeared after the avalanche in the area of ​​Planay area of Savoie.
 
Google maps
 
Their discovery was made possible due to "clues left on the surface [of the snow] as it melted," Cyril Anceau, chief of the CRS division leading the mission told BFM TV
    
Both bodies were then helicoptered to the local funeral home.
 
There were several deadly avalanches in France this past winter. In February a father and daughter were swept to the deaths whilst skiing on a closed piste near Val d'Isere.
 
That tragedy came just days after three skiers were killed by an avalanche in the Pyrenees.
 
    
 
french alps
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French strikes: What can I do to avoid plane or train travel misery?
  2. Happy birthday La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem
  3. 'Desperate housewives and gorillas': The photos of Macron's US visit that got the internet talking
  4. Why this road is simply the worst in France (and possibly the world)
  5. Air France unions announce four strike days in May
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/04
Dordogne Large 3 Bedroom House for sale Rural location
20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
View all notices
Advertisement