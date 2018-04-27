Bodies of two missing skiers found in French Alps

The skiers had gone missing during an avalanche in Arêches-Beaufort in the Savoie department of the French Alps on March 4th.

Their corpses were found on Thursday at 10am during a reconnaissance mission led by French security police, the CRS and a dozen members of the local ski patrol.

The two skiers from Normandy, aged 47 and 49, had disappeared after the avalanche in the area of ​​Planay area of Savoie.

Their discovery was made possible due to "clues left on the surface [of the snow] as it melted," Cyril Anceau, chief of the CRS division leading the mission told BFM TV

Both bodies were then helicoptered to the local funeral home.