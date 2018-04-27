Paris opens doors to first ever 'gaming club'

<p>The new club named the Paris Elysées Club is based in the French capital's upmarket 8<sup>th</sup> arrondissement and is entirely dedicated to poker. </p><p>Customers must dress smartly, show ID, and can expect to be searched at the door. There’s also a 15 euro entrance fee in order to "keep away people who are just curious"<i>, </i><a href="http://www.lemonde.fr/economie/article/2018/04/26/un-premier-club-de-jeu-ouvre-a-paris_5290934_3234.html">reported <i>Le Monde</i></a>.</p><p>The 2,500m2 club is a stone’s throw away from the Champs-Elysées and occupies the building of the former Man Ray bar, co-owned by Johnny Depp, Sean Penn, John Malkovich and Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall.</p><p>Casinos were banned in the French capital in 1920, but a new law allows <i>clubs de jeux</i> under strict conditions to avoid fraud and money laundering.</p><p>Unlike <i>cercles de jeux</i>, which are private gambling clubs classed as a not-for-profit organisations, <i>clubs de jeux</i> must register as a commercial company in order to improve the traceability of funds.</p><p>They must also undergo a detailed police check and employ an auditor.</p><p>And they're not allowed to provide popular casino games like roulette, blackjack and slot machines.</p><p>"There's no money laundering in our business. It's an extremely controlled, regulated activity," the club’s director Sébastien Tranchant told <a href="https://www.francetvinfo.fr/faits-divers/jeux-casino/paris-des-clubs-de-jeux-labellises-pour-lutter-contre-le-blanchiment_2725173.html">France Info</a>.</p><p>The new <i>club de jeux</i> is run by Groupe Tranchant, which owns 16 casinos in France. But Tranchant isn’t the only casino company looking to benefit from the new law.</p><p>Casino groups Partouche and Raineau have also applied to open gaming clubs in the French capital, <a href="http://www.lemonde.fr/economie/article/2017/12/29/trois-groupes-de-casinos-prets-a-miser-sur-paris_5235644_3234.html"><i>Le Monde</i> reported</a>.</p><p>For Pierre Perret, founder of l’Institut du Jeu Excessif (Excessive Gambling Institute), permitting <i>clubs de jeux</i> is a positive step to protect betters.</p><p>“When gambling takes places in a regulated, organised and controlled environment, we’re heading in the right direction,” Pierre Perret, founder of the IJE told The Local.</p><p>“The idea of banning gambling is an illusion. People who want to gamble would just go online, which is more dangerous as there are lots of illegal sites.”</p><p>In France, problem gamblers can have their names blacklisted by casinos and websites, either by the state or upon personal request.</p><p>Paris' last remaining <i>cercle de jeu</i>, Cercle Clichy Montmartre, is due to close on 31 December.</p><p><i><strong>By Charlotte Mason</strong></i></p>