It's Thursday night on a subway train heading to the northwestern Paris suburb of Asnieres.

A young woman notices another metro user, a man in uniform, shuffling in his seat and frantically beating his hand.

To her utter dismay, he’s not in the middle of loading his gun.

As soon as she gets off at her stop, the flabbergasted witness takes the matter to Paris Metro police, who then proceed to arrest the 58-year-old man.

According to French magazine Le Point, the now disgraced lieutenant-colonel for France’s Gendarmerie Police has admitted he was masturbating in public.

He’s been placed under police custody and faces charges of indecent public exposure.

Paris transport body RATP launched a campaign last March aimed at stamping out sexual harassment and assault on Ile-de-France’s transport network.

[LT] En France, 87% des usagères des transports en commun déclarent avoir déjà été victime de harcèlement sexiste, de harcèlement sexuel ou d'agressions sexuelles.



"Ne minimisons jamais le harcèlement sexuel, victimes ou témoins, donnez l'alerte." pic.twitter.com/natntLNNrW — SNCF Transilien (@Actu_Transilien) March 5, 2018

According to French rail SNCF, "87% of our users say they have already been the victim of sexism, sexual harassment or sexual assault and 8 out of 10 women say they feel unsafe in public spaces".