French property of the week: Luxury country house in Dordogne with pool and lake

<p><strong>Where is it?</strong></p><p>The house is situated in the village of St Paul La Roche in the Dordogne, south-west France. Surrounded by the breathtaking countryside of the Périgord Limousin natural park, your privacy is guaranteed.</p><p>However, if you need to pop to the bank or supermarket, the small town of La Coquille is about 9km away, and offers many amenities. There’s also a traditional, weekly market.</p><p>There are good road links to Limoges airport, which is 53km away, and offers direct flights to London, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds, as well as Paris, Nice and Corsica.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524742263_POTW264.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 437px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="http://www.frenchestateagents.com/french-property-for-sale/view/51955JP24/house-for-sale-in-st-paul-la-roche-dordogne-aquitaine-france" /><strong>How much does it cost?</strong></p><p>This property comes with the eye-watering price tag of €855,000 or £746,700 or $1,040,980. But on the bright side, it is a reduction from the original asking price of €1,000,000.</p><p><strong>Describe the property</strong></p><p>The stunning property includes 8 bedrooms and sits on a huge plot of 244,179m2.</p><p>The main house is 400m2 and comes with five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. But, wait for it… There’s also a renovated, three-bedroom farmhouse just across the courtyard, as well as two barns ‘both in good condition’. One of the barns has been converted into a 145m2 games room with a fireplace and wood burner.</p><p>The property has a large kitchen with wooden ceiling beams and a central island.</p><p>The main house also has a spa area, complete with a sauna, leading onto the pool terrace. And if you get tired of the heated swimming pool or hot tub, the property even has its own lake.</p><p>The property also boasts a tree-lined driveway and garage.</p><p><strong>Why buy it?</strong></p><p>Estate agent <a href="http://www.frenchestateagents.com/french-property-for-sale/view/51955JP24/house-for-sale-in-st-paul-la-roche-dordogne-aquitaine-france">Leggett Immobilier</a> says: "Perfect for a high-quality home for a large family, perhaps with horses or other animals, or, as currently operated, a high-end gîte/holiday rental with comfortable owner's/manager's house.</p><p>"Both houses are fully centrally heated, insulated and double glazed, and have been fully renovated including new roofs. They ooze character but benefit from all modern comforts."</p><p><strong>And the photos:</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524737698_Property of the Week.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734617_property of the week3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 444px;" /></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734550_property of the week4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734789_property of the week5.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 482px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734861_property of the week6.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 482px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734882_property of the week7.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734903_property of the week8.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734932_property of the week9.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734956_property of the week10.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 472px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524734977_property of the week11.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 471px;" /></p><p><i><a href="http://www.frenchestateagents.com/french-property-for-sale/view/51955JP24/house-for-sale-in-st-paul-la-roche-dordogne-aquitaine-france" target="_blank"><strong>CLICK HERE for more information about this property and for others listed with Leggett Immobilier</strong></a></i></p>