French property of the week: Luxury country house in Dordogne with pool and lake

Where is it?

The house is situated in the village of St Paul La Roche in the Dordogne, south-west France. Surrounded by the breathtaking countryside of the Périgord Limousin natural park, your privacy is guaranteed.

However, if you need to pop to the bank or supermarket, the small town of La Coquille is about 9km away, and offers many amenities. There’s also a traditional, weekly market.

There are good road links to Limoges airport, which is 53km away, and offers direct flights to London, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds, as well as Paris, Nice and Corsica.

How much does it cost?

This property comes with the eye-watering price tag of €855,000 or £746,700 or $1,040,980. But on the bright side, it is a reduction from the original asking price of €1,000,000.

Describe the property

The stunning property includes 8 bedrooms and sits on a huge plot of 244,179m2.

The main house is 400m2 and comes with five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. But, wait for it… There’s also a renovated, three-bedroom farmhouse just across the courtyard, as well as two barns ‘both in good condition’. One of the barns has been converted into a 145m2 games room with a fireplace and wood burner.

The property has a large kitchen with wooden ceiling beams and a central island.

The main house also has a spa area, complete with a sauna, leading onto the pool terrace. And if you get tired of the heated swimming pool or hot tub, the property even has its own lake.

The property also boasts a tree-lined driveway and garage.

Why buy it?

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says: "Perfect for a high-quality home for a large family, perhaps with horses or other animals, or, as currently operated, a high-end gîte/holiday rental with comfortable owner's/manager's house.

"Both houses are fully centrally heated, insulated and double glazed, and have been fully renovated including new roofs. They ooze character but benefit from all modern comforts."

And the photos:

