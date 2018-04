Dandruff-gate

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship." Trump made the surprise gesture as Macron, the first foreign leader to be honored with a state visit in Washington since Trump took office 15 months ago, stood at his side for a photo opportunity in the White House's Oval Office. "We have a very special relationship, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff off... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Trump said to a laughing Macron.

Iran deal

The US President pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as "insane" Tuesday and threatened "problems" if Tehran restarts controversial programs, exposing a deep rift with European allies.

Hosting French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office, Trump punctured a carefully choreographed display of trans-Atlantic camaraderie with an angry tirade against the three-year old nuclear accord.

The US leader groused that the agreement -- inked by the United States, Iran, Europe, Russia and China -- does nothing to tackle Tehran's ballistic missiles program or support for militant groups across the Middle East.

"People know my views on the Iran deal. It was a terrible deal. It should have never ever been made," Trump railed. "It's insane. It's ridiculous."

The agreement, still backed by Europe, gave Iran massive sanctions relief and the guarantee of a civilian nuclear program in return for curbs on programs that could be used to develop a nuke.

Photo: AFP