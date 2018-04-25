French TV show told to pay up for fatal chopper crash

<div>Ten people were killed when the two helicopters <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20150310/french-sports-stars-killed-in-helicopter-crash" target="_blank">collided on March 9, 2015, during filming for the French television series "Dropped"</a>.</div><div>Renowned yachtswoman Florence Arthaud, Olympic champion swimmer Camille Muffat, Olympic boxer Alexis Vastine were among the victims.</div><div>The family of cameraman Laurent Sbasnik, who was among the five French crew members killed, sued the production company SAS Adventure Line Productions for negligence.</div><div>In a ruling dated April 20 a labour tribunal near Paris sided with the family, declaring that his death was the result of an "unforgivable mistake" on the part of the producers.</div><div>It said that the conditions in which Sbasnik was filming -- through the open door of the helicopter, wearing a harness, as the aircraft flew close to another Eurocopter -- entailed "particular risks for his health and safety" for which he had not received appropriate training.</div><div>The court ordered the company to pay €120,000 ($146,000) in compensation to Sbasnik's widow, mother and two children and to reimburse nearly €400,000 paid out by the French state to the family.</div><div>In 2015, an investigation in Argentina concluded that the crash was caused by errors on the part of the two Argentine pilots, who died in the accident.</div><div>"Dropped," which was to air on French channel TF1 but was immediately cancelled, featured sports stars taken blindfolded into rugged environments and given 72 hours to get to a place where they could charge a cell phone.</div><div>Arthaud, 57, was considered one of the best sailors in the world, conquering what had been a male-dominated sport. </div><div>Muffat, 25, won three medals at the 2012 London Olympics, including gold in the 400-meter freestyle. Vastine, 28, won bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.</div>