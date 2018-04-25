Atchoo! Pollen levels in Paris at 25-year high

<p>If you feel like you’re hearing a lot more sneezing than usual, you’re probably not wrong. </p><p>It’s hay fever season, and it’s the worst it has been in a generation. </p><p>Yes, the birch tree pollen is officially at the highest level since 1993, according to the latest bulletin from the national agency responsible for surveying pollen levels that trigger allergies (RNSA).</p><p>And if you think you’ll escape the worst because you’re outside Paris, then think again.</p><p>The agency has issued a red alert for central, eastern, and northern France. You’d be lucky to escape the pollen, in fact with the rest of the country on yellow alert.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524659390_Screen Shot 2018-04-25 at 14.26.58.png" style="width: 637px; height: 653px;" /></p><p>To make matters worse, the agency warned that high levels of air pollution and grass pollen would likely exacerbate things for allergy sufferers.</p><p>The birch pollen will be tickling nostrils until at least the end of the month, but the agency issued red alerts for grass pollen for both May and especially June.</p><p>Around 10-20 percent of the French population suffer from allergic reactions to pollen. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p><p>The network recommends that allergy sufferers make it a priority to take their medication or consult one of the RNSA's doctors. </p><p><strong>Tips for keeping hay fever at bay</strong></p><ul><li>Shower after you’ve been outside</li><li>Avoid too much physical activity outdoors when pollen levels are high</li><li>Keep windows and doors at home closed</li><li>Put vaseline around your nostrils</li><li>Wear sunglasses, the bigger the better</li><li>Vacuum at home regularly</li></ul>