The management of France's national rail company SNCF announced that one TGV and Intercités train out of three, as well as two Transilien and TER out of five were operating on Tuesday.

In the Paris region, half of the RER A and RER B trains were circulating while only one RER C and RER E out of three were operating.

Meanwhile, on RER D two out of five trains were in circulation and on the international lines, the traffic was described as "undisrupted" by the SNCF.

Thalys services were operating "almost" normally and 80 percent of Eurostar trains were in service.

However, there was no service between France and Italy, just one in three trains operating between France and Switzerland and three out of four between France and Germany.

Trains to and from Spain were not affected.

Despite the continued disruption due to the ongoing industrial action, participation in the strike is decreasing, according to the latest figures reported by SNCF.

According to the rail company, the rate of strikers taking part on Monday, the first day of the current two-day strike, was the lowest since the industrial action began -- at 17.45 percent.

This figure is significantly lower compared to the rate of 33.9 percent found on April 3rd, the first day of strikes, a fact which led SNCF boss Guillaume Pepy on Sunday to proclaim that, "The strike is eroding slowly".

Monday saw the start of another two days of strikes by rail workers over the shake-up which has been causing havoc for French commuters two days out of every five since the start of April. Rail unions object to plans to strip new SNCF recruits of jobs-for-life and early retirement, part of Macron's bid to reduce the SNCF's nearly €50 billion of debt. The unions are gambling on public opinion turning in their favour but polls suggest an opposite trend, with just 43 percent backing the strike in an Ifop poll released Sunday. Strikes to last into the summer?

French rail unions recently threatened to prolong their strike action into July and August, meaning those planning to travel around France during the summer holiday period could be set for travel misery.