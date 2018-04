If you're an American in France, you'll know that it's nearly impossible to avoid running into your compatriots in this relatively small country. After all, France is one of the top destinations in the world for American expats.

But what kinds of expats are we, us Americans?

Here at The Local, we think there are 10 types - perhaps you recognize yourself?

1. The Elite

Probably an embassy official or some kind of upper-class professional, this American is often lucky enough to live in the ritzy 7th or 16th arrondissements of Paris. They rarely rub shoulders with expats from other tribes, but tend to only socialize with their own kind. If they're only here for a few years, they usually don't bother to learn French.

Photo:AFP

This group also includes the celebrities who have given up Hollywood life for a Haussmannian building, who in the past have included names such as Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson.

2. The Gone-Native

This breed of American expats in France has completely integrated into French society. They refuse to hang out with anyone who isn't French. If they must socialize with a fellow American, they insist on speaking French. If they didn't smoke before, they've certainly started.

Photo:Joan Fabregat/Flickr

A meal without cheese is simply pas possible. Choosing to forget that they were once Yankees themselves, they freely criticize American values and habits and blush with embarrassment at any mention of Donald Trump or Sarah Palin. They will never understand the obsession with guns or going to the gym. And they'd rather be guillotined than be seen at McDonald's or Starbucks.

3. The Accidental Expat

This expat never planned to live in France long-term. They probably came here to study abroad, fell in love with a dashing Frenchie, and never left. They probably do teaching or translation work. Since they're shacked up with a native, they most likely speak French pretty well.

Photo: Damien Roué/Flickr

This expat is willing to mix with other tribes a bit, hanging out with French friends they know through their significant other but also befriending other Americans, as they're not quite in denial of their American-ness like the Gone-Native (see point 2).

4. The Converted

These Americans might've been staunchly pro-American Dream, pro-capitalism, and pro-fried food, but after spending some time in the Hexagon they're now undeniably converted. They're convinced that socialism is the only way.

Photo: Nicholas Jones/Flickr

Health and education systems that won't leave you bankrupt, tickets restos, and the 13th month have won them over. They're constantly saying things like, “You could never find this in the States” or “Can you believe I only paid €7 for an eye exam?! €7!” They think that France has it all figured out, and if they ever go back to the States they will have some seriously devastating reverse culture shock.

5. The Eternal American This expat will never quite shed their American-ness, nor do they seem to want to. They definitely don't blend in and it doesn't bother them. You know the type - you'll see them heading to the supermarket in yoga pants and brightly-coloured running shoes, a Starbucks pumpkin-spiced latte in hand. Photo:SupportPDX/Flickr They always speak just a little too loudly, and if they speak French at all, it's with a proud American accent. They need to frequently stock up on peanut butter and Kraft's mac 'n cheese at the American grocery store in the Marais, or from a package from their mother. 6. The Paris-Obsessed City of Love. City of Lights. In the eyes of a Paris-Obsessed, Paris can do no wrong. They often spout wistful romanticisms such as “Paris is most beautiful in the rain,” or “This is the best city to get lost in”. Their view of the city is that kind of idealized “Sex and the City” version of Paris. Screenshot of Sex & The City character Carrie Bradshaw in Paris They happily ignore the city's flaws to live in the glamourized movie version of the city. They probably live in Montmartre and imagine themselves to be in a Woody Allen movie as they stroll the cobble-stoned streets listening to Françoise Hardy. Don't expect them to ever venture into La France Profonde (“Deep France”).