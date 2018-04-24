Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

In pictures: Trump welcomes Macron for first state visit

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 April 2018
17:11 CEST+02:00
usstate visittrumpmacron

Share this article

In pictures: Trump welcomes Macron for first state visit
All photos: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 April 2018
17:11 CEST+02:00
Here's a look at what's happening on Macron's US state visit, the first by a foreign leader since Donald Trump assumed the presidency last year.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are in the US visiting the Trumps (read more about it here).

Here's a look at what they've been up to. 

 

Macron and his wife arrive in the US.

The foursome pose at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

 

Trump and Macron plant a tree on the grounds of the White House. The tree, a gift from French President Macron, comes from Belleau Woods, near the Marne River in France.

 

 

 

The state dining room before the state dinner in honour of France at the White House in Washington, DC.

 

Golf carts chauffeured them to Washington's historic plantation mansion.

 

 

 

 

 

The Mansion at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington following a dinner with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

 

usstate visittrumpmacron
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

shoe - 24 Apr 2018 20:22
there are almost no words to describe how disappointing it is to see macron "buddy up" to one of the most destructive individuals in the world today. it's almost beyond my comprehension. how does the world continue to elect leaders like these two clowns? we're better than this. i know we are.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The trials and tribulations of moving to France as an American
  2. Happy birthday La Marseillaise: All you need to know about the French national anthem
  3. The 10 different Americans you'll meet in Paris
  4. France to fight rural depopulation with new all-in-one country inns
  5. Air France cancels 25 percent of flights on Monday due to strike action
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/04
Dordogne Large 3 Bedroom House for sale Rural location
20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
View all notices
Advertisement