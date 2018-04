Don't get impatient for summer just yet. As these delightful photos show, springtime in France is something to be savoured.

After-work picnic season has officially begun.



Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP

The Bois de Boulogne on the outskirts of Paris is in full bloom...

A post shared by The Local France (@thelocalfrance) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

... And so are the vineyards of Cassis.



Photo: Boris Horvat/AFP

Corsica is begging to be hiked.

A post shared by Christophe Cucchi (@cuc_chic) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

It's perfect cycling weather along the Canal du Midi.



Photo: Eric Cabanis/AFP

Annecy is pretty in pastels.

A post shared by Med Ha (@medha.2109) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

Snow above, spring below in Saverdun near the Pyrenees.



Photo: Pascal Pavani/AFP

Beach weather? You betcha. Here's the kite festival in Berck-sur-Mer.



Photo: Denis Charlet/AFP

Trips to the market are a lot more colourful.

A post shared by Petit Prince 👑🤟🏼 (@clement_lecomte_) on Apr 22, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

Magnolia blossoms in Strasbourg.



Photo: Patrick Herzog/AFP

It's just about time to start dreaming of buying that little farmhouse in the south.

A post shared by @siahm16 on Apr 23, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Or of moving to Brittany and getting a boat.