French mayor jailed for selling off village belongings

<p>Patrick Doucèd, who once held the keys to the village of Ponlat-Taillebourg, will soon be locked up for six months.</p><p>Yes, the former mayor was caught using LeBonCoin, a popular buy-sell site in France, to sell off gardening and construction equipment belonging to the municipality, including bulldozers and other construction equipment, reported <a href="https://www.ladepeche.fr/article/2018/04/21/2784504-affaire-maire-revendait-materiel-communal-bon-coin-divise-village.html" target="_blank">La Depeche newspaper</a>. </p><p>The mayor was reported by his own secretary, but not before he managed to rake in €21,800 from the sales, which he made under the username Doudou31 (a doudou is a French word for a children's blanket).</p><p>The man has been banned for three years from attempting to run the village again and was sentenced to six months behind bars.</p><p>While Doucèd confessed to the crime and eventually resigned from his post, the 457 villagers are divided as to whether he deserves to be locked up. </p><p>While many interviewed by La Depeche were quick to denounce the mayor, others were more supportive. </p><p>"He made a mistake but he didn't kill anyone. I want him to remain mayor, he should be pardoned. In Paris, it was all 'Je suis Charlie, for me, it's 'Je suis Patrick'," one resident said. </p>