France's rebellious boules players told to leave jeans at home

<p>Often played in parks, traditionally with a glass of wine or aniseed liquor in hand, boules or "petanque" is usually an informal affair in France that unites young and old from all social backgrounds.</p><p>But as the national federation eyes recognition of the game as an Olympic sport, it has decided serious players need to smarten up and present a more dignified image in competitions.</p><p>"We are simply applying a rule that has existed since 1990," a spokesperson from the national petanque federation, the FFPJP, told AFP on Tuesday amid signs of rebellion from amateurs across the country.</p><p>Jeans are already banned at all stages of the national boules championship, but the dresscode was previously ignored during the qualifying stages.</p><p>The federation is now insisting on non-denim trousers or smart shorts.</p><p>"Blue jeans are the most subject to the effects of fashion, of being badly maintained, ripped, unwashed or not very clean," the federation official told AFP. </p><p>"For a long-time petanque was a leisure pursuit, everyone did as they wanted, but now it's a high-level sport."</p><p>"It's a question of image. We feel we are being watched ahead of the 2024 Olympics (in Paris) and a federation that can't get people to respect its rules doesn't look good," the official added.</p><p>The diktat looks set to be fiercely contested by the rebellious French.</p><p>An association of players has organised a jeans-only competition on May 1 in the southern city of Nimes to protest against the change.</p><p>Other players have been spreading an image online of the president of a club in Gy in eastern France who turned up to a competition dressed as a clown.</p>