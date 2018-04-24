Former France football coach Henri Michel dies aged 70

<div>"Henri Michel, a colossus of French football, left us this morning," the UNFP wrote on Twitter, adding their "sincere condolences to his family and friends".</div><div>Born in Aix-en-Provence, Michel played in midfield for Nantes and earned 58 international caps between 1967 and 1980. He was a three-time winner of the French league title.</div><div>He took over France's Olympic men's squad in 1982, guiding them to the '84 gold medal in Los Angeles where they beat Brazil in the final.</div><div>Michel then took over a France team containing Michel Platini which had just won the European Championships under the management of Michel Hidalgo.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524569423_000_14A197.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 472px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP </i></div><div>"What terrible news," Hidalgo said after being informed of Michel's death by AFP.</div><div>"I knew he'd had health problems but I hadn't realised how serious they were.</div><div>"He was a great friend, a true professional, a great guy in every respect."</div><div>Under Michel, France made it through to the 1986 World Cup semi-finals where they lost 2-0 to West Germany.</div><div>Michel's time at the helm came to an unhappy end when his team failed to qualify for Euro 1988 and then drew 1-1 with modest Cyprus in a 1990 World Cup qualifier.</div><div>Following his time with France, Michel had a brief spell as coach of Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the 1990s, before managing a host of African teams, going to three further World Cups with Cameroon (1994), Morocco (1998) and Ivory Coast (2006).</div><div>His last post was a stay of a few months with Kenya in 2012.</div>