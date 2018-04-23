The 39 maps you need to understand south-west France

<p>The south-west has long been the corner of choice for other Europeans emigrating to France, and you can see why: it's got mountains, valleys, two coasts, world heritage and some of the world's most legendary wines. </p><p>Here's a look at 39 maps that paint the picture of the region. </p><p><strong>First: the geography.</strong></p><p>Here's what we're talking about when we say south-west France: the main rivers, mountains and cities.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/2/29/Topographic_map_of_South-West_France_with_main_rivers_and_cities.svg/697px-Topographic_map_of_South-West_France_with_main_rivers_and_cities.svg.png" style="width: 640px; height: 465px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Pethrus" title="User:Pethrus">Pethrus</a> - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9713220">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p><strong>Now, some history.</strong></p><p>Here's how it looked before the Roman invasion.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522407438_pre-Roman.png" style="width: 640px; height: 393px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Feitscherg - <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42753">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>And here's what the Romans did for the south-west.</p><p><span style="display: none;"> </span><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522407787_Roman SW.png" style="width: 640px; height: 610px;" /><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://www.cartesfrance.fr/histoire/cartes-gaule-romaine/carte-gaule-romaine.html" target="_blank">CartesFrance.fr</a></i></span></p><p>By the time of the Revolution in 1789, the south-west was beginning to look a lot more like it does today. </p><p><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522408499_Revolution SW.png" style="width: 640px; height: 397px;" /><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><i style="font-size: 10px; text-align: center;">Via <a href="http://www.cartesfrance.fr/histoire/cartes-france-revolution/carte-france-revolution.html" target="_blank">CartesFrance.fr</a></i></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160628/new-map-of-france-finalized-as-regions-settle-on-names" target="_blank">The map was redrawn again in 2016</a>, when the regions of the south-west went from this...</p><p><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/0/00/France_relief_location_map_South_West_highlighted-fr.png/799px-France_relief_location_map_South_West_highlighted-fr.png" style="width: 640px; height: 615px;" /><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Eric Gaba - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9741858">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>... to this: it now comprises two "super regions", Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie.</p><p><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><img alt="" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/3c/Départements%2Brégions_(France)-2016.svg/641px-Départements%2Brégions_(France)-2016.svg.png" style="width: 640px; height: 505px;" /><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Bayo" title="User:Bayo">Bayo</a><a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Historicair" title="User:Historicair">Historicair</a> - <a href="http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en" title="Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication">CC0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46573299">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p><strong>Here's how to get in, out and around.</strong></p><p><strong>By Motorway</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523957361_autoroute.roads.maps..jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 643px;" /></p><p><a href="https://www.viamichelin.fr/web/Cartes-plans/Carte_plan-Routier-11240-Aude-France" target="_blank">Screengrab ViaMichelin.fr. CLICK HERE for full map</a></p><p><strong>By train...</strong></p><p>First of all the regional train map of Nouvelle Aquitaine.</p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523957425_train.map.south.west.final.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 606px;" /></strong></p><p><a href="https://cdn.ter.sncf.com/medias/PDF/nouvelle_aquitaine/Carte_ALPC_TER_2017_40x60_tcm78-165262_tcm78-165261.pdf"><strong>CLICK HERE for full version</strong></a></p><p>And here's the train map for part of Occitanie region.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523957688_SNCF.occitanie.train.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 529px;" /></p><p>And the main train lines in the south west.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523958959_train.lines.main..jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 461px;" /></p><p><a href="https://www.sncf-reseau.fr/sites/default/files/upload/_Carte/2018/Carte_RFN_2018.pdf"><strong>For the full SNCF train map of France click here.</strong></a></p><p> </p><p>and by bike...</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522419797_bike.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 620px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Adrien Caillot/AF3V - click <a href="http://umap.openstreetmap.fr/fr/map/carte-des-veloroutes-et-voies-vertes-de-france_45562#7/44.801/3.541" target="_blank">here</a> for an interactive version.</i></span></p><p>Or on foot, if you fancy following in the steps of pilgrims who for centuries have walked the Way of Saint James through south-west France to the Santiago de Compostela in northern Spain. </p><p><img alt="" src="http://www.france-sudouest.com/sites/all/themes/actualys/images/visuels/vi_carte_vins_5.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 515px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://www.france-sudouest.com/fr#carte_5" target="_blank">France Sud-Ouest</a></i></span></p><p>And this map shows where you can fly to for cheap from one of the area's ten airports.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522420146_flights.png" style="text-align: center; width: 580px; height: 669px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="http://w.ladepeche.fr/article/2010/04/06/811393-transports-la-guerre-des-low-cost.html" target="_blank">La Depeche du Midi</a></i></span></p><p><strong>Who lives there? </strong></p><p>Let's start with "how many": here's the population density as per the 2009 census.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522409551_SW population density.png" style="text-align: center; width: 540px; height: 395px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By INSEE - <a href="http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en" title="Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication">CC0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37293730">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>It's one of the most popular parts of France for other French people to move to, according to national statistics office INSEE. On this map, red indicates more arrivals than departures while green shows the opposite. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522413120_internal migration SW.png" style="width: 640px; height: 454px;" /></p><p>It also attractive to foreigners, as INSEE's map of the percentage of immigrants per department shows. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522412920_immigrants.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 428px;" /></p><p>The south-west is especially beloved by Brits. In fact, the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine is home to more British residents than any other in France. This map shows where they live – and <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171006/how-british-have-made-south-west-france-their-home" target="_blank">here's more on how Brits made south-west France their home</a>. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1507202259_860_ap_inf_28_figure_1.INSEE.Brits.in.France.jpg" style="text-align: center; max-width: 626px; width: 640px;" /></p><p><strong>What are the wages like?</strong></p><p>This map shows the average net hourly wage by department – Haute-Garonne has the best rate.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522428131_wage.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 598px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://www.statistiques-locales.insee.fr/#bbox=-457984,5960863,1038024,758356&c=indicator&i=bdcom.pt_log_vac&s=2014&view=map2" target="_blank">INSEE</a></i></span></p><p>And here's the percentage of the population in work (the darker, the higher).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522428224_employment.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 622px;" /><span style="text-align: center;"> </span></p><p style="text-align: center;"><i style="font-size: 10px;">By <a href="https://www.statistiques-locales.insee.fr/#bbox=-457984,5960863,1038024,758356&c=indicator&i=bdcom.pt_log_vac&s=2014&view=map2" target="_blank">INSEE</a></i></p><p><strong>How much is a house?</strong></p><p>In case you're tempted to move, here's what it could cost you: the average house prices by (former) region. Click through to <a href="http://www.lacoteimmo.com/prix-de-l-immo/vente/pays/france.htm#/" target="_blank">the interactive version</a> to compare rental properties, too. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522415015_house prices.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 478px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="http://www.lacoteimmo.com/prix-de-l-immo/vente/pays/france.htm#/" target="_blank">LaCoteImmo</a></i></span></p><p>And here's where you might have some luck finding a place: the percentage of housing that lies empty (the darker, the higher). </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522416057_empty housing.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 481px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://www.statistiques-locales.insee.fr/#bbox=-457984,5960863,1038024,758356&c=indicator&i=bdcom.pt_log_vac&s=2014&view=map2" target="_blank">INSEE</a></i></span></p><p><strong>Now for some language lessons.</strong></p><p>The south-west has some distinct dialects that you might want to brush up on, depending on what kind of locals you're planning to hang out with.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522421331_languages.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 532px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Langues_de_la_France1.gif" title="File:Langues de la France1.gif">Langues_de_la_France1</a> - <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0" title="Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9499467">Wikimedia</a></i></span></p><p>Here are a few place names in Occitan – or <i>langue d'Oc</i>, the name of the language to which most of the south-west dialects belong – to get you started.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522421190_carteocc.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 403px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://sapiencia.eu/parlar-dos-dialectes-va-plan/" target="_blank">Sapienca Occitana</a></i></span></p><p>And let's not forget Basque: part of the historic region, known as Northern Basque Country, extends across the Spanish border into the far south-west of France.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522421840_basque.png" style="text-align: center; width: 500px; height: 448px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://www.britannica.com/topic/Basque-language" target="_blank">Encyclopaedia Britannica</a></i></span></p><p>Even in French, things might sound a little different from what you learned in school. Practice pronouncing that final 's' of <i>moins</i> if you want to fit in.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522422178_moins_euro.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 518px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://francaisdenosregions.com/2017/02/06/les-regionalismes-du-grand-sud-ouest-vol-2/" target="_blank">Mathieu Avanzi</a></i></span></p><p>When you go to a bakery in the south-west, whatever you do, don't ask for a <i>pain au chocolat</i>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522422379_chocolatine.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 485px; height: 518px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://francaisdenosregions.com/2017/02/06/les-regionalismes-du-grand-sud-ouest-vol-2/" target="_blank">Mathieu Avanzi</a></i></span></p><p>And your pastries won't be going in <i>un sac</i>, but <i>une</i> <i>poche</i>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522422309_poche_euro.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 520px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://francaisdenosregions.com/2017/02/06/les-regionalismes-du-grand-sud-ouest-vol-2/" target="_blank">Mathieu Avanzi</a></i></span></p><p><strong>The important stuff: food.</strong></p><p><span style="font-size:12px;">Here are the historical specialities of the south-west. (<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171018/france-cuisine-gastronomy-the-ultimate-guide-to-regional-french-foods" target="_blank">See here for The Local's food map of the whole of France</a>.)</span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522422894_food.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 711px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:12px;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Carte gastronomique de la France via BnF - click <a href="http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b52504043q/f1.item.zoom" target="_blank">here</a> to zoom in.</i></span></span></p><p>Here's where you'll find them, at the region's Michelin-starred restaurants.</p><p><iframe height="480" src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1D8cpsAIE3Jhtlpumi9gEa-PkdaE" style="text-align: center;" width="640"></iframe></p><div style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="http://www.sudouest.fr/2018/02/05/guide-michelin-suivez-l-annonce-des-nouveaux-etoiles-en-direct-video-4174885-708.php?xtmc=carte+interactive&xtnp=2&xtcr=13" target="_blank">Sud-Ouest.fr</a></i></span></div><p>Perhaps you've got room left for just a little after-dinner cheese.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522423687_cheese.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 324px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="https://gastronomierestauration.blogspot.it/2016/11/carte-de-france-des-fromages-aop.html" target="_blank">Autour de la Gastronomie</a></i></span></p><p>And here's another food map to giveyou and idea of some local dishes.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523959556_1491073082_France food map 1.south.west..jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 527px;" /></p><p> </p><p><strong>The even more important stuff: drink.</strong></p><p>These are the liquid specialities of the south-west. (<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170414/is-this-the-most-important-map-of-france-ever-made" target="_blank">See here for more information on tipples from all over France</a>.)</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1492524770_south.west.corrected.jpg" style="text-align: center; height: 566px; width: 540px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By The Local France</i></span></p><p>And of course we have to mention Bordeaux and its wines.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1492180445_Bordeaux-wine-map.CUT.jpg" style="text-align: center; max-width: 640px; width: 600px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="https://shop.winefolly.com/products/bordeaux-wine-region-map-poster" target="_blank">Wine Folly</a></i></span></p><p>But it's not the only show in town. The whole of the south-west has some star wines. See <a href="http://www.france-sudouest.com/fr/degustez/carte-interactive/producteur" target="_blank">the interactive map</a> for a full list of vineyards and the events they hold year round. </p><p><img alt="" src="http://www.france-sudouest.com/sites/default/files/2015 - Carte détaillée bassin de production)2-01.png" style="text-align: center; width: 640px; height: 500px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="http://www.france-sudouest.com/fr#carte_6" target="_blank">France Sud-Ouest</a></i></span></p><p>Beer more your thing? Here are Nouvelle-Aquitaine's finest craft breweries. See t<a href="https://fredoflo.carto.com/viz/0c81f0d4-657c-11e7-8b67-0ef24382571b/embed_map" target="_blank">he interactive version</a> for names and addresses.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522426516_brasseries.png" style="text-align: center; width: 486px; height: 482px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By <a href="http://www.sudouest.fr/2017/08/03/cartographie-le-boom-des-brasseries-artisanales-en-nouvelle-aquitaine-3668125-705.php" target="_blank">Sudouest.fr</a></i></span></p><p><strong>Edibles aside, there are a lot of attractions.</strong></p><p>From nature reserves...</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522425554_parks.png" style="text-align: center; width: 519px; height: 417px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via Canalmonde - click <a href="http://www.canalmonde.fr/r-annuaire-tourisme/france/parcs-nationaux-regionaux/pnr.php" target="_blank">here</a> for an interactive version.</i></span></p><p>...to <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/galleries/travel/top-ten-unesco-sites-in-france-you-wont-have-heard-of" target="_blank">World Heritage sites that are well worth a visit</a>. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522426987_unesco.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 402px; height: 336px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Via <a href="http://www.europeorient.com/pages/tourisme-patrimoine/les-causses-et-les-cevennes-classes-au-patrimoine-mondial-de-l-unesco.html" target="_blank">Europe Orient</a></i></span></p><p>And with thousands of hours of sun per year, you'll need a place to cool off: here are the swimming spots certified with the Pavillon Bleu standard of cleaniness. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522427420_swimming.png" style="text-align: center; width: 510px; height: 506px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Pavillon Blue - click <a href="http://www.pavillonbleu.org/palmares-2017/carte-communes-laureates-2017.html" target="_blank">here</a> for an interactive version. </i></span></p><p><strong>Finally, here's how to think like a local. </strong></p><p>Hint: it involves ragging on everyone else. We won't translate all the choice slang here, but suffice it to say that for a Toulousain, anything north of Nantes is the Arctic and only morons ski in the Alps. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522429375_France_Selon_Toulousains.jpg" style="text-align: center; width: 600px; height: 573px;" /></p><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>By Peeweek - <a href="http://desencyclopedie.wikia.com/wiki/Fichier:France_Selon_Toulousains.jpg" target="_blank">Desencyclopedie</a></i></span></p><p> </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180309/maps-that-tell-the-story-of-france" target="_blank">The 33 maps that paint the picture of France</a></strong></p>