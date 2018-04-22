Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France's legendary Ritz hotel breaks record in furniture auction

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 April 2018
08:31 CEST+02:00
ritzfurnitureauction

Share this article

France's legendary Ritz hotel breaks record in furniture auction
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 April 2018
08:31 CEST+02:00
Luxury furniture auctioned off by the legendary Ritz hotel in Paris sold for 7.3 million euros, a world record in the industry, auction house Artcurial said Saturday.

The Paris hotel, home for a while to Ernest Hemingway, Marcel Proust and Coco Chanel, sold off all 10,000 pieces of furniture and decor.

They included stools from the Hemingway Bar, a 19th-century bathtub, and sofas and a harp from the Proust Lounge.

The Ritz sale outperformed other hotels around the world, the auction house said.

In 2013 in Paris, Hotel de Crillon made 5.9 million euros from a furniture sale while Plaza Athenee made 1.4 million euros.

The 3,400 lots that were up for grabs were on sale between April 17th and 21st.

Buyers bid on objects ranging from velvet security cordons and curtain ties, to rugs, bedframes and sets of bathrobes and slippers embroidered with the Ritz insignia.

Price estimates ran from 100 euros for a pair of tablecloths to 10,000 euros for a pair of nymph sculptures carrying bronze candelabras that used to decorate the lobby.

"The Ritz has excited a sudden passion, attracting buyers from all over the world," auctioneer Francois Tajan told AFP.

The Ritz decided to sell the pieces from its famous Place Vendome address when it reopened in June 2016 after four years of extensive renovations.

Owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed since 1979, the hotel had accumulated impressive quantities of objects since it was opened in 1898 by Cesar Ritz.

It has served as the backdrop to several key moments in French history.

The Nazis requisitioned it during World War II but had cleared out by the time Ernest Hemingway burst in with a group of Resistance fighters on August 25th, 1944, gun in hand, to "personally liberate" it.

Realising he was too late Hemingway took to the bar where he is said to have run up a tab for 51 dry Martinis.

In 1997, tragedy befell the hotel when Britain's Princess Diana, who had been staying there, was killed in a car accident in a Paris tunnel while being pursued by paparazzi.

The hotel made global headlines again in January, when robbers armed with guns and hatchets ransacked jewellery shops on the ground floor, making off with over four million euros in gems and watches. 

READ ALSO: Three charged with Paris Ritz jewellery heist: judicial source

ritzfurnitureauction
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Air France chief threatens to resign if strikes continue
  2. The Local reaches 2000 Members - will you be next?
  3. France's scorching early summer breaks weather records
  4. Driving in France: Normandy becomes first French region to get private speed cameras
  5. Right-wing migration demo blocks France-Italy border crossing
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/04
Self-build Kit Swimming Pool for Sale, Brand New
11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
28/03
Monthly Paris Expat Theatre Night - drinks + show!
View all notices
Advertisement