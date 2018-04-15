Custom native on The Local

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
15 April 2018
18:49 CEST+02:00

The perfect collaboration between The Local and our clients.

Every piece of sponsored content we produce must tick two boxes: it must achieve what the client expects and it must engage our readers. We have produced 150,000 articles since The Local was founded in 2004. We have told hundreds of clients' stories - so we know what works. And unlike our news articles, which flow through the home page in a day, our client content remains on our sites' front pages for two weeks and is promoted aggressively in our social media channels.

Once the content is out there, our team will optimise continuously to drive the response you need, whether that is awareness, influence, leads or orders. As with our own news content, we apply rigorous tracking to our client editorial content. Reads, shares, time on page, % of video viewed, clicks, reach, sources - we focus on what matters to you.

Here are some examples of our work:

 

Articles

  Client: Akademikernas A-kassa

 

The guide to working in Sweden: from job hunt to salary talks

 

 

Video

Client: Malmö Tourism

Crazy Aussie takes bone-chilling dip in Malmö

 

Podcasts

Client: Invest Stockholm

A Woman's Place

 

 

 

Clients

Click on one of our clients' logos to see some of the content we have produced for them.

 

 

Contact us

