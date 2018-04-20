Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
The Local's Classic Collections - a guide

20 April 2018
18:36 CEST+02:00

20 April 2018
The Local’s vast archive of content contains hundreds of articles that keep delivering reliable traffic each month. We have grouped this content into sector collections, allowing our clients to brand and link highly targeted and proven articles to reach the right audience.

Click on the links below to browse our collections. If you don't see what you're looking for, talk to us about creating a content collection for your brand. With over 100,000 articles to choose from, we can produce a wide range of collections.

The collections by country

France

Visit France Collection

Move to France Collection

French Food Collection

Working in France Collection

French Language Collection

Living in France Collection

French Culture and Customs Collection

Paris Collection

Love in France Collection

 

Germany

Visit Germany Collection

Move to Germany Collection

German Food Collection

Working in Germany Collection

German Language Collection

Living in Germany Collection

German Culture and Customs Collection

Berlin Collection

Love in Germany Collection

 

Sweden

Visit Sweden Collection

Move to Sweden Collection

Swedish Food Collection

Working in Sweden Collection

Swedish Language Collection

Living in Sweden Collection

Swedish Culture and Customs Collection

Stockholm Collection

Love in Sweden Collection

 

Switzerland

Move to Switzerland Collection

Working in Switzerland Collection

Living in Switzerland Collection

 

Italy

Visit Italy Collection

Move to Italy Collection

Italy Food Collection

Italian Language Collection

Living in Italy Collection

Italian Culture and Customs Collection

Rome Collection

 

Spain

Visit Spain Collection

Move to Spain Collection

Spanish Food Collection

Living in Spain Collection

 

Denmark

Denmark Collection

 

Austria

Austria Collection

 

Contact us to discuss how you can own a classic content collection on The Local.

