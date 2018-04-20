The Local's Classic Collections - a guide

Click on the links below to browse our collections. If you don't see what you're looking for, talk to us about creating a content collection for your brand. With over 100,000 articles to choose from, we can produce a wide range of collections.
The collections by country
France
French Culture and Customs Collection
Germany
German Culture and Customs Collection
Sweden
Swedish Culture and Customs Collection
Switzerland
Move to Switzerland Collection
Working in Switzerland Collection
Living in Switzerland Collection
Italy
Italian Culture and Customs Collection
Spain
Denmark
Austria
Contact us to discuss how you can own a classic content collection on The Local.