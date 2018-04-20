Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French boy, aged 14, dies after being pushed into River Seine

20 April 2018
French boy, aged 14, dies after being pushed into River Seine
Illustration photo: Police speed down the River Seine
20 April 2018
A 14-year-old French boy has died after he was pushed into the River Seine by friends.
The teenager drowned after he was allegedly pushed into the river while playing around with a group of friends on a pontoon boat just outside of Paris.
 
The incident took place in Issy-les-Moulineaux, an area in the southwestern suburban area of the French capital in the Hauts-de-Seine department on Thursday, according to the latest reports
 
At 7 pm, the boy's body was found at the Theodore Roosevelt quay in Issy-les-Moulineaux.
 
The exact details of the incident are currently unknown.
 
However a 15-year-old is in custody and a manslaughter investigation has been opened.
 
 
