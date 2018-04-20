French boy, aged 14, dies after being pushed into River Seine

<div>The teenager drowned after he was allegedly pushed into the river while playing around with a group of friends on a pontoon boat just outside of Paris.</div><div>The incident took place in Issy-les-Moulineaux, an area in the southwestern suburban area of the French capital in the Hauts-de-Seine department on Thursday, <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/paris-issy-pousse-par-ses-copains-un-ado-meurt-noye-dans-la-seine-19-04-2018-7673631.php" target="_blank">according to the latest reports</a>. </div><div>At 7 pm, the boy's body was found at the Theodore Roosevelt quay in Issy-les-Moulineaux.</div><div>The exact details of the incident are currently unknown.</div><div>However a 15-year-old is in custody and a manslaughter investigation has been opened.</div>