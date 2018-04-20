France to ban 'misleading' veggie steaks and sausages

Under the measure proposed by a farmer MP, food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak", "fillet", "bacon", "sausage" or any other meaty

term to describe products that are not partly or wholly composed of meat.

The regulation, which was tabled in the form of an amendment to an agriculture bill, will also apply to vegetarian or vegan products marketed as dairy alternatives.

Refusals to comply with the regulation will lead to fines of up to €300,000 ($370,000).

