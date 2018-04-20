France to ban 'misleading' veggie steaks and sausages

<div>Under the measure proposed by a farmer MP, food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak", "fillet", "bacon", "sausage" or any other meaty </div><div>term to describe products that are not partly or wholly composed of meat.</div><div>The regulation, which was tabled in the form of an amendment to an agriculture bill, will also apply to vegetarian or vegan products marketed as dairy alternatives.</div><div>Refusals to comply with the regulation will lead to fines of up to €300,000 ($370,000).</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180419/french-public-warned-to-avoid-10-everyday-foods" target="_blank">French public warned to avoid 10 everyday foods due to health risks</a></strong></li></ul><div><img alt="French public warned to avoid 10 everyday foods due to health risks" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/e83f473d45ca537ad140f39050490813858b0fa351f416a1cf4885fee2d1dc88.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="French public warned to avoid 10 everyday foods due to health risks" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div>