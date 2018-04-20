Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
France to ban 'misleading' veggie steaks and sausages

20 April 2018
France to ban 'misleading' veggie steaks and sausages
Photo: paulbrighton/Depositphotos
20 April 2018
Soya steaks, vegan sausages and other vegetable-based products marketed as meat substitutes have been skewered by French lawmakers, who agreed Thursday to ban them for "misleading" consumers.
Under the measure proposed by a farmer MP, food producers will no longer have the right to use "steak", "fillet", "bacon", "sausage" or any other meaty 
term to describe products that are not partly or wholly composed of meat.
   
The regulation, which was tabled in the form of an amendment to an agriculture bill, will also apply to vegetarian or vegan products marketed as dairy alternatives.
 
Refusals to comply with the regulation will lead to fines of up to €300,000 ($370,000).
 
French public warned to avoid 10 everyday foods due to health risks
Photo: AFP
 
