Members' Q&A: Why are so many shops in France closed on Mondays?

Foreigners especially new arrivals often cite it as one of the most frustrating and bemusing aspects of living in France.

You desperately need to post a letter, buy some medicine or visit your bank, but there you are standing in front of the "fermé" sign surprised that France seems to have shut down on the first day of the week.

For French people, this is perfectly normal. Monday is for some a second Sunday and if shops are closed, well, it’s something you just have to get used to.

In fact if it weren’t for the big retail stores and the American chains, the streets in many smaller French towns might seem very empty come the start of the week.

But where does this tradition of closing on Mondays come from?

The reason lies in France's enshrined labour code, the Code du Travail, which was first published in 1910.

The Code du Travail used to say that it was illegal for anyone to work more that six days a week and that workers should have 35 consecutive hours of rest. It was also at one time, illegal for people to work on Sundays.

That meant that people who worked on Saturdays, which mostly included those working in shops and services like banking and postal workers, had to take off Sunday and at least Monday morning, with many getting the whole day off.

Today in France, nearly half of employees in France work on Saturdays, according to a 2014 study by France's national statistics office Insee.

And, despite changes to the Code du Travail, the tradition of Saturday workers taking off Sunday and Monday as a sort of delayed weekend has stuck.

But things are beginning to change and whereas once upon a time, towns and villages across France would have been completely dead on a Monday, these days things are starting to look at least a bit more lively at the beginning of the week.

That's because since the 1980s, the Code du Travail has been tweaked and it is no longer illegal for workers in certain industries to go to work on a Sunday nor do they necessarily have to be given 35 hours of consecutive rest. "Before the 80s, it was illegal not to give your employee two consecutive days of rest in the week," Eric Sherrer, president of the SECI-UNSA retail union told the Local. “The law changed to accommodate chain supermarkets and businesses but this tradition has continued, especially in the rural areas of France and for independent workers." As a result, people working in many different kinds of shops selling fresh food, including butchers, cheese shops and bakers, as well as non-food shops located in tourist hubs are legally able to work on Sundays. And today, more and more employees in France are working on what was traditionally a day of rest. In fact, in 2015 18 percent of the total French workforce was working on Sundays, according to French newspaper Les Echos.