How The Local can help recruit your dream colleague

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 April 2018
10:49 CEST+02:00
jobs careers

How The Local can help recruit your dream colleague
Whether you’re filing your taxes, avoiding strikes or dreaming of spring weather, you already trust The Local for your news. But did you know that as Europe’s leading job site for international talent, we can also help you recruit your next dream colleague at work?
Are you involved in your employer's recruitment? Are you looking for a python developer? What about a high school teacher? When you’re looking for English-language staff across Europe, The Local Jobs has over 45,000 weekly jobseekers interested in all kinds of industries. 
 
Our jobs site is particularly popular with people looking for tech jobs. Developers, engineers, UX designers, product owners and data analysts are attracted by innovative companies across Europe, and the prevalence of English as the business language in the sector – and The Local is one of the top places they turn to. Customer Service, Sales, Marketing, Travel and Teaching are also among the most searched for roles.
 
Our pool of candidates consist of a mix of jobseekers settled across Europe, looking for their next challenge close to their chosen home, as well as highly mobile candidates from around the world, open to opportunities across Europe. And they’re highly skilled: 92% of our readers have a college or university education, 43% have a postgraduate degree and 72% say The Local is their primary source of news & information.
 
Annie Karlsson, COO of Scandinavian design phenomenon Bemz is delighted with their recruitment outcomes: “The Local was the most cost-effective recruitment channel we've used. Their international audience is a unique pool of talent.”
 
If you’re reading this and are looking to recruit someone for your company, we’re offering a special upgrade deal until the end of April: Book a 30 or 90 day listing and upgrade to a premium job ad for €100 euros (usually €200). 
 
With a premium listing, your ad will be shown at the top of every relevant category, giving you even greater visibility. Just select your preferred listing length and upgrade to premium when booking, and enter the promo code FRIEND18 at checkout.
 
 
Looking for your dream job instead? Browse thousands of English-language jobs online.
Europe's Leading Job Site for
International Talent - The Local Jobs
jobscareers
