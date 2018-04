Unlike the US phenomenon, France's 'Black Friday' equivalent will take place in spring from April 27th to May 1st.

The six brands involved, which are usually competitors, include French fashion and home decor shop La Redoute, Fnac-Darty, a group specialising in entertainment and leisure, electronics store Boulanger and French e-commerce website Cdiscount.

The others are Rueducommerce, which is owned by Carrefour, and online store Showroomprivé.

The group is also encouraging other businesses to join them in a bid to make it a national event.

The goal for these business owners is to show that "French e-commerce is dynamic" while responding to "customers who come to buy on the internet", CEO of Cdiscount Emmanuel Grenier told Europe 1.

And why did the idea come about?

Unsurprisingly, it's all about boosting sales, with the government announcing its aim to introduce a day of sales earlier in the year outside of the traditional winter and summer sales.

A major trade event in the United States, Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

And the idea has well and truly taken off in France, with shops doubling their sales on Black Friday in 2017 compared to the same Friday in 2016.

Black Friday was launched in France five years ago but took a while to take hold with many French consumers, who are used to the traditional January and summer sales periods, left a little confused by the offers of huge discounts in late November.

A survey by the CSA institute in France revealed that in 2016, 21 percent of French people wanted to make the most of Black Friday and in 2017 that figure rose to 52 percent.

