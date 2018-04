Sandy beaches and crêpes are probably what comes to mind when you think of Brittany in north-west France.

So no wonder inhabitants of the tiny island of Quéménès got a surprise when they discovered what appears to be part of a space rocket washed up on the shore.

The couple, Amélie Goossens and Etienne Menguy, the island’s only inhabitants, tweeted a photo of the mysterious object they found on Wednesday 11th April.

The tweet read: "Found yesterday evening on the foreshore of #Quemenes. What do you reckon? A sea bathtub? (Why not?!) A UFO? Honestly, we don’t know what it is yet but we found this object (2.5m in diameter) with a little SpaceX plaque! #rocket" Hi @elonmusk

Look at what we found from @SpaceX on the foreshore of #Quemenes, the island where we livre in Brittany (France)! What is it ?

By the way will you send an electric tractor in space ? We need one ! 😉

The white, metal cone measuring about 2.5m wide and 1.3m high is labelled ‘SpaceX’ and ‘nose cone’, prompting speculation it could be the nose of a SpaceX capsule.

The American spacecraft manufacturer, SpaceX builds capsules which send supplies to the International Space Station. According to the company’s website, SpaceX aims to ‘revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets.’

“We first thought it was a racing boat,” Amélie Goossens, told Ouest-France. “We found shells on it, but they’re not from around here.”

According to Ouest-France, the couple have contacted the coast guard as well as SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk.

For the time being, the circumstances of the object’s arrival in Brittany remains a mystery although Reddit users believe it is the nose of a Space X Dragon rocket, perhaps even the CRS-13 mission, launched on December 15, 2017.