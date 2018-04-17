Macron and Canada's Trudeau deepen their 'bromance' in Paris

<p>The two young leaders, both progressives in their 40s, exchanged a hug on the steps of the Elysee Palace and spoke warmly of their ties afterwards at a press conference that ended with them leaving the room with their arms across each other's backs.</p><p>Macron and Trudeau see each other as natural allies in a world increasingly shaped by right-wing nationalism which has gathered strength in Europe and the United States, as well as in Russia, Turkey and China.</p><p>"We have an extremely close convergence of views," Macron said during the press conference, which came after a working lunch and talks with Trudeau.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/where-are-all-the-canadians-in-france"><strong>READ ALSO: Where are all the Canadians living in France?</strong></a></p><p><img alt="Where in France do all the Canadians live?" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/c401333ee752f9cdbde848254759472fadc3e8dea567c7498d3df4d00724767e.jpg" style="height: 330px; width: 500px;" title="Where in France do all the Canadians live?" /></p><p>Trudeau, speaking mostly in French, ended his remarks lauding the "friendship" between the two leaders -- a contrast with the often difficult relationship he has with his North American neighbour, US President Donald Trump.</p><p>"Canada, France and Europe are extremely aligned," he said. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523949800_000_1427MD.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 367px;" /></p><p>Talks included trade, the war in Syria and an upcoming summit of G7 countries which will be hosted by Canada in June.</p><p>Trudeau and Macron's first meeting as leaders came in May last year when they were photographed together at a meeting of G7 countries in the dreamy setting of Taormina, a hillside town in Sicily.</p><p>It led to widespread commentary about the "bromance" between the two married liberals -- as well as jokes online that they looked like they had gone to Sicily for their wedding photographs.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523949975_000_OX5JJ.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 405px;" /></p>