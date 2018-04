Assad was was made a knight of the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour), the country's highest award, in 2001 by former French president Jacques Chirac.

READ ALSO:

But the Syrian President isn't the only honoured person who is looking to lose the award.

In October 2017, the French government revealed it had also started the process to strip the award from Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after a wave of allegations by women accusing him of sexual harassment, groping and rape.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office has said it plans to conduct a review of how the honour is awarded.