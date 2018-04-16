Spanish toddler dies in Paris after choking on crepe

<p>Passers-by alerted emergency services when they saw the child choking on Saturday afternoon on Quai Branly, close to the Eiffel Tower.</p><p>Police officers were the first on the scene and carried out first aid while they waited for a medical team to arrive.</p><p>Ambulance workers quickly took over, while police were obliged to set up a security perimeter to keep back a growing number of onlookers. The girl’s parents were also taken aside by ambulance workers while efforts were made to help their daughter.</p><p>But the medical help on the scene proved inefficient and the girl was pronounced dead when she arrived at a Paris hospital less than an hour after she first began choking.</p><p>An autopsy was due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death, and the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an inquiry.</p><p>Earlier this month a<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180403/french-boy-dies-after-eating-crpe-at-school" target="_blank"> six-year-old French boy with a severe allergy to dairy products died shortly after eating a crêpe at school.</a></p><p>An autopsy showed that the child from the village of Limas in the Rhôned department died from an anaphylactic shock, an extreme allergic reaction.</p><p>Prosecutors are now trying to determine if anyone should legally be held responsible at the school, where all staff had been informed of the boy’s allergy.</p><p>The prosecutor has confirmed that the crêpe was given to the boy by his teacher.</p>