France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

<p>A day after France joined the United States and Britain in launching unprecedented strikes against regime targets, Macron insisted the intervention was legitimate and urged international powers to now push for a diplomatic solution to the brutal seven-year war.</p><p>"We have not declared war on the regime of Bashar al-Assad," the 40-year-old centrist said at the start of a combative TV interview, stretching nearly three hours, to mark almost a year in office.</p><p>But Macron again argued his first major military intervention as president was necessary to send a signal that the use of chemical weapons against civilians would not go unpunished.</p><p>Saturday's strikes targeted three alleged chemical weapons facilities in response to what the West says was a gas attack on the town of Douma that killed dozens of people.</p><p>"We have full international legitimacy in intervening in this case," Macron said.</p><p>He said the US, France and Britain targeted "extremely precise sites of chemical weapons use" in an operation that went off "perfectly".</p><p>And he further argued the operation was legitimate despite not being sanctioned by the UN, retorting that under a 2013 UN resolution Syria was supposed to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal. </p><p>As for his allies, Macron suggested France played a pivotal role in changing Trump's mind on the need to stay involved in the conflict.</p><p>"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying the United States of America had a duty to disengage from Syria," Macron said.</p><p>"I assure you, we have convinced him that it is necessary to stay for the long-term," he told veteran journalists Jean-Jacques Bourdin and Edwy Plenel, charged with the two-hour grilling on BFMTV.</p><p>And in a reference to Trump's raging on Twitter at Russia over the possibility of strikes, Macron added: "The second thing is that we have also convinced him that he must limit his strikes to chemical weapons, at a time when there was a media furore via tweet, as I'm sure you noticed."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523860187_000_1422WI.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p> </p><p>Cold words for Orban</p><p>Despite soaring tensions with Russia, Macron stressed the need to "talk to everyone" in pursuing a Syrian settlement, saying his plans to visit Moscow in May remain unchanged.</p><p>Like Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May he has faced a domestic backlash for striking Syria without consulting parliament, but he defended the move as well within his constitutional powers.</p><p>"This mandate is given democratically to the president by the people in the presidential election," he said.</p><p>Macron also took the opportunity to hit out at newly re-elected Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, whose views on Europe could hardly clash more with his own vision of closer integration.</p><p>"I share none of his values, but there he is," Macron said, expressing worry at the rise of what he called "illiberal democracies" in Europe.Bold interview gamble</p><p>Macron's decision to volunteer for a marathon live TV grilling by two combative veteran journalists was seen as a bold move ahead of the May 7 anniversary of his election victory, which swept away the traditional left and right. </p><p>His approval ratings have fluctuated over a year in which he has pursued major reforms, which he insists are his mandate despite staunch opposition from some sectors of society.</p><p>Macron acknowledged the anger that his reforms, including a loosening of France's famously rigid labour laws and a shake-up of heavily-indebted rail operator SNCF, were causing frictions. </p><p>"I hear all this anger," he said, notably in reference to rail workers who have launched three months of rolling strikes. </p><p>He said he had promised on the day of his election to "reconcile the country", but said this "couldn't be done overnight".</p><p>He reserved little sympathy, however, for the students blocking several university faculties across the country in protest at plans to make admissions more selective.</p><p>He dismissed the protesters as "a minority" in most cases, repeating accusations that "professional" trouble-makers were joining the blockades.</p>