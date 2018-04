The figures come from a survey by the Paris Region Urban and Environmental Agency (IAU) that covers a range of attitudes by residents towards topics that include terrorism, unemployment, safety, poverty and pollution.

The study titled “Victimisation and Perceptions of Lack of Security” has been carried out in the Île-de-France every two years since 2001, with the latest edition covering the years 2014 to 2016.

One of the the most striking figures in the report was that 48 percent of people in the region of around 12 million people, who are known as “Franciliens” in French, said they had been assaulted in some way whether physically or verbally.

But that was down by four percentage points from the figure in the 2015 edition of the report, while the figure of 51 percent of people who did not feel safe was also down by four percentage points from 2015.

The report also pointed out that the feeling of lack of security was at its lowest level since 2001, the first year covered by the researchers.

Here are some of the other issues that Île-de-France residents feel concerned about:

Terrorism:

63 percent of residents of Île-de-France, which has been hit in recent years by a wave of jihadist attacks, said this was a major worry for them.

Unemployment:

44 percent of Franciliens said losing or not being able to find a job was a source of concern.

Poverty:

32 percent said this was a major issue for them. That was a rise of 10 percentage points on the figure from the previous edition of the study.

Pollution:

Eight percent said pollution worried them, a rise of five percentage points.

Transport:

Safety fears vary widely according to the mode of public transport, with the RER suburban lines being the scariest for 31 percent of residents, and the metro not far behind at 27 percent. Regional trains were deemed as unsafe by 22 percent, and 15 percent thought the same of buses. Trams were seen as the safest means of transport, with just 12 percent of people feeling unsafe in them.

The study was conducted by telephone and a total of 10,500 people in the region were questioned.