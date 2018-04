The strike by security staff meant the company that runs the Eiffel Tower said the necessary safety conditions could not be met, forcing the closure of the monument.

The restaurants 58TE and Jules Verne were also closed as access was not possible.

Friday 13th, April, due to a strike of a part of the company security staff, the opening of the Eiffel Tower is closed. The gardens and the esplanade are open. Follow us on Twitter (@laTourEiffel) and Facebook (@TourEiffel) for information.#EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/DSnixIVO2O — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 13, 2018

The strike is believed to have come about after three members of the security staff were fired recently.

Staff have complained that their hours and pay have deteriorated since the job of providing security for the monument was taken over by a new company recently.

It was not clear when the tower would reopen.