Where is it?

This property is in a small market town 40 minutes’ drive away to the beaches of the French Riviera. The closest town is Grasse, only 5 km away, considered to be the world’s capital of perfume.

There you will have all the commodities you need: supermarkets, a local train station, cinémas, shopping centers and many museums included the world-famous museum of perfume and the artist Fragonard museum.

Just behind the property starts the hilly natural regional parc of the Préalpes d’Azur great for gentle strolls around the olive trees or even lengthy hikes around the hills and where you can find many quaint villages with the typical architecture of southern France.

This fabulous home is 23 km from Cannes, and 40 km, or 45 minutes' drive, from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport.

How much does it cost?

It's not cheap, let's put it that way.

The property costs €1,575,000, which is roughly £1,375,000 and $1,951,000 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

South facing, this property is built in the traditional Provencal style with stones and curved tile roofing.

A secluded yet easy approach to automatic gates lead into a long driveway running alongside landscaped Mediterranean gardens.

There are 5 bedrooms in total, all with ensuite bathrooms, distributed over three levels, including one on the ground floor.

It has large, airy rooms with high ceilings with fantastic views of the landscaped garden and the freeform heated swimming pool.

The separate kitchen is bright and spacious, with a central island and family dining area.

The living and formal dining room combine to offer a vast 92m2 of space, which includes a bar and full size snooker table, a mezzanine library above, a raised formal dining area, and a hand painted wood burning stove to heat the entire space in winter.

The kitchen and living room both have French doors leading to the terraces and the stunning outdoor entertaining space.

Furthermore, the property benefits from a workshop, a gym with shower and a large wine cellar.

Sitting amongst the landscaped gardens are the tennis court and boules court, which share a chalet Clubhouse. They overlook the heated swimming pool, fountain and terrace from which you can see the hills behind Cannes that are stunning.

Perfect for entertaining is the summer kitchen, with built in barbecue and pizza oven, and the vast covered terrace.

A triple garage and parking for plenty of vehicles completes the accommodation.

Why buy it?

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says : “This fabulous, south facing property in a sought after area close to the market town of Peymeinade, inland from Cannes on the French Riviera. This is a property which is well worth considering either for permanent occupation or as a holiday home with all the facilities anyone could hope for”.

“There is a possibility for an independent 2 bedroomed apartment on the garden level”

And the photos

For more informationabout the property and for others in the south of France visit: Leggett Immobilier