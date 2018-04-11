Why are French school pupils so afraid of answering in class?

<p>France's National Assessment Council of schools (Conseil National d'Evaluation du Système Scolaire - Cnesco) <a href="http://www.cnesco.fr/fr/ecrire-et-rediger-un-bilan-et-10-recommandations-phares/">released a new report this week</a> that raised a few concerns about the French education system.</p><p>For a start the study revealed that pupils are struggling to write French and making far more grammatical errors than pupils did 20 years ago.</p><p>Cnesco also noted that "French pupils are among the most likely to not answer questions", especially if the teacher is looking for a long answer.</p><p>The report referred to 9-year-olds, or those in Class CM1 (4th grade, year 5).</p><p>The report said the response level of 9-year-olds was less than the European average and when it came to long answers the gap was wider.</p><p>Some 15 percent of pupils would not give answers in France compared to the European average of nine percent.</p><p>While it might be hard to get an idea of the problem just from this stats, Paris-based French Education expert and author Peter Gumbel told The Local there is an explanation for the reluctance to respond.</p><p>"French kids don’t like to give answers if they’re not sure they’ll be right," said Gumbel, who wrote a best-selling critique of the French school system in 2010, called “<a href="http://www.petergumbel.fr/fr/le-livre">They Shoot School Kids, Don't They”.</a></p><p>"The risk is that they will be penalized for a wrong written answer: in other words, have marks deducted or, worse still, be mocked or humiliated in front of the class if they give an oral answer that is incorrect.</p><p>"Putting down children is unfortunately still quite deeply rooted in French teaching culture.</p><p>"It goes against everything we know today about effective educational practices, because it destroys kids’ self-confidence."</p><p>Gumbel notes that the new government is trying to change the mentality but deeply ingrained French classroom culture means bringing about meaningful change will be difficult.</p><p>"Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer understands this, and is trying to shake things up. But he has a century or more of noxious classroom traditions against him," said Gumbel.</p><p>The author who lectures at Sciences-Po university also wrote a strongly-worded critique of France's schools for <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160830/ten-ways-to-fix-the-french-school-system">The Local in 2016 titled "Ten ways France can fix its failing school system"</a></p><p>One of the problems of French schools that he identified was teachers being "horrible to the kids".</p><p>"For foreigners, one of the most striking aspects of the French school system is its sheer nastiness," wrote Gumbel.</p><p>"Nursery schools are where you learn to sit down and shut up. Being creative is frowned upon.</p><p>"Making mistakes is unforgivable. The notion of positive reinforcement—that children will do better if they are encouraged—is long-established elsewhere but seems largely unknown here. Of course there are exceptions: some teachers are nurturing and very good.</p><p>"But the pitiless nature of French schools is baked into the system."</p>